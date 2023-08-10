Declare the steelpan as our national instrument

At the 77th General Assembly sitting of the United Nations, the goodly folks declared that August 11 would now be called World Steelpan Day.

Now, this is indeed something for all of us to feel proud about. Our steelpan is played all over the world, and there is no doubt that this should fill us with a sense of national pride.

However, has the instrument been officially declared our national instrument? Uh, no, not yet after all these years. In our sweet twin island, the lone instrument that was created in the 20th century has been receiving worldwide recognition, but we are yet to declare it our national instrument. Can we the citizens be told what is the wait?

The world sees the importance of the steelpan, but we don’t—the irony! Worse yet, appa­rently, certain sectors of our population do not want the steelpan taught in schools. We real jokey in this country, yes. Blessed? Yes, but sad, too.

The UN could declare a day to celebrate, but we have not declared it our national instrument—sigh!

J Ali

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who is on the victim’s side?

The current full-scale attacks on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar’s advice to victims of brutal home invasions to stand their ground, light them up and empty the clip raise some pertinent questions.

Granted that Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s reference to lighting up and emptying the clip may be regarded as extreme and attention-grabbing language, the national context in which the statement has been made and the general sentiment of the public on the horrendous crime situation need to be taken into account.

Reflecting on Brinsley’s legacy

Many have described professor Brinsley Samaroo as a popular or people’s historian and this is true. Brinsley lived and loved history and he shared this knowledge and interest with all he met. He was continuously researching, writing and publishing in books, shorter pamphlets for ea­sier access, as well as academic, peer-reviewed publications. He also spoke publicly at numerous events, making his name a household one in Trinidad and Tobago, hence the outpouring of positive messages and feelings of loss.

Let’s proclaim the pan as ours

Let’s proclaim the pan as ours

On this historic day, when the world is called to honour and celebrate the pan on the occasion of the Uni­ted Nations-declared World Steelpan Day, Trinidad and To­bago’s failure to fully embrace the pan as its official nation­al musical instrument hangs heavy in the air as a sour note.

Declare the steelpan as our national instrument

At the 77th General Assembly sitting of the United Nations, the goodly folks declared that August 11 would now be called World Steelpan Day.

Now, this is indeed something for all of us to feel proud about. Our steelpan is played all over the world, and there is no doubt that this should fill us with a sense of national pride.

PM has more to explain

PM has more to explain

We will overlook the Integrity Commission’s completely gratuitous criticism of this newspape…