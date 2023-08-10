Declare the steelpan as our national instrument

At the 77th General Assembly sitting of the United Nations, the goodly folks declared that August 11 would now be called World Steelpan Day.
Now, this is indeed something for all of us to feel proud about. Our steelpan is played all over the world, and there is no doubt that this should fill us with a sense of national pride.
However, has the instrument been officially declared our national instrument? Uh, no, not yet after all these years. In our sweet twin island, the lone instrument that was created in the 20th century has been receiving worldwide recognition, but we are yet to declare it our national instrument. Can we the citizens be told what is the wait?
The world sees the importance of the steelpan, but we don’t—the irony! Worse yet, apparently, certain sectors of our population do not want the steelpan taught in schools. We real jokey in this country, yes. Blessed? Yes, but sad, too.
The UN could declare a day to celebrate, but we have not declared it our national instrument—sigh!
J Ali
Port of Spain