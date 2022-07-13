Perhaps the most enduring takeaway from the recent budget debate in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) was the posture of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
In his continuing determination to appear bold and macho, Augustine came over as adversarial, divisive and disrespectful to the Central Government, perceived People’s National Movement (PNM) supporters and the island’s senior citizens. His statements in relation to the Central Government were not only disingenuous but counterproductive. This is in marked contrast to the posture and actions of the PNM Central Government since the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assumed office in December 2021.
Since that time, there have been meetings and discussions between the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary. There have also been positive responses from the Minister of Finance, not through fear, as Augustine suggested, but out of respect for the THA and the law. In addition, ministries and State agencies have reached out, and meaningful communication has been facilitated with international organisations.
It is even more informative when the intent of the present Central Government is compared to the treatment meted out to the PNM’s Tobago House of Assembly by the former People’s Partnership central government, of which some of the present PDP decision-makers were an integral part.
There seems to be a deliberate effort to underplay the gains made and benefits accrued to Tobago through meaningful collaboration and a Central Government which is sensitive to the needs of Tobago, but Tobagonians must not forget. We must recall the numerous instances when PNM-controlled Central Government administrations assisted in financing the development of Tobago, in great excess of the THA’s budgetary allocation.
Included in the long list are payment for acquired lands, including Pigeon Point, Cove and Courland, at a total cost of approximately $400 million; funding of development at the Cove Estate, including the pipeline from the gas field to Cove, the Gas Processing Facility and the power plant, at a cost of approximately $2 billion; construction of the Roxborough and Shirvan Road Police Stations, the Roxborough Hospital, the Roxborough Administrative Complex, the Roxborough Fire Station and the ANR Robinson Airport; procurement of the inter-island ferries; facilitation of the Marriott Resort at Rocky Point and commitment to the Sandals project which, unfortunately, was jettisoned through the efforts of the PDP and other haters.
None of these benefits came to Tobago because of posturing and bravado. They came after quiet and focused discussion and negotiation with a sensitive partner, rather than public confrontation with a perceived enemy. We must ask ourselves: is PM Dr Keith Rowley, who has endured criticism from his political opponents in Trinidad because of what they consider as a bias towards Tobago, an enemy of Tobagonians?
Do the present crop of Tobago leaders, including persons with dubious track records, really love Tobago more than previous representatives? This is not about who loves Tobago more or less; it is about what can and should be done to bring the greatest benefits to the Tobago we all profess to love.
The egos of leaders who are striving to appear macho should not be allowed to stymie the opportunities to improve Tobago’s fortunes through meaningful collaboration rather than mindless confrontation.