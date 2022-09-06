Delightful gift of art

It was with deep joy and fervent pride that I was able to view the exquisite art exhibitions at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Castle Killarney last Saturday.
As part of our 60th anniversary of Independence, the art collections of Angostura, the Central Bank and First Citizens were displayed in three of the Magnificent Seven buildings.
By utilising those venues, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were able to admire and appreciate the excellent and extensive renovations which were done to these architectural treasures, while admiring the artistic offerings from our celebrated artists.
From MP Alladin, Isaiah Boodoo, Carlisle Chang, LeRoy Clarke, Makemba Kunle, Dermot Louison, Glenn Roopchand, Prabhu Singh, et al, there were wonderful and captivating paintings.
This was a delightful gift to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. It was greatly appreciated.
Rhonda G Wilson