It was with deep joy and fervent pride that I was able to view the exquisite art exhibitions at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Castle Killarney last Saturday.

As part of our 60th anniversary of Independence, the art collections of Angostura, the Central Bank and First Citizens were displayed in three of the Magnificent Seven buildings.

By utilising those venues, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were able to admire and appreciate the excellent and extensive renovations which were done to these architectural treasures, while admiring the artistic offerings from our celebrated artists.

From MP Alladin, Isaiah Boodoo, Carlisle Chang, LeRoy Clarke, Makemba Kunle, Dermot Louison, Glenn Roopchand, Prabhu Singh, et al, there were wonderful and captivating paintings.

This was a delightful gift to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. It was greatly appreciated.

Rhonda G Wilson

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The separation of powers: a closer look

The separation of powers: a closer look

Often used as an argument in favour of retaining the Privy Council as the highest court of appeal, the separation of powers (SOP) principle is often sprinkled in many public law debates and in the textbooks of law students. What, however, does the separation of powers mean and why is it important?

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

As the shock of the untimely death of our beloved friend, Mr Dale Baxter, continues to grip his family, friends and the wider communities, Dean Persad recently penned an article in the Express (04/09/22) that not only pleads for answers to Dale’s demise, but also for the foreboding sense of utter hopelessness and darkness that currently engulfs our entire nation.

Delightful gift of art

It was with deep joy and fervent pride that I was able to view the exquisite art exhibitions at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Castle Killarney last Saturday.

As part of our 60th anniversary of Independence, the art collections of Angostura, the Central Bank and First Citizens were displayed in three of the Magnificent Seven buildings.

Chasing procurement perfection

Harvard Business ­Review (April 2019) warned that perfectionism is a double-edged sword that can either motivate you to deliver high-quality work or cause you much anxiety and slow you down.

Are we witnessing this play out with the many iterations of the procurement legislation saga, or is it something else? Have we moved unwisely and sadly to entangle the Judiciary to get a “perfect” solution?

Extend the UWI green-light window

As face-to-face tuition has resumed the influx of traffic entering and exiting The UWI, St Augustine, from the southern end has increased, the intersection comprising Watts Street and College Trace becoming bumper-to-bumper in the mornings, middays and evenings. This creates a backlog of traffic on the campus compound and a stagnation of the flow of traffic on those two streets.

Ad highlights a man facing responsibilities

I feel the need to respond to Ms/Mrs Fatimah Farah Mohammed-Ali of Cunupia, who wrote the letter headlined “Bank ad an attack on black women”.

I fail to see how a young man choosing to settle down after completing his studies, and being supported by his grandmother along the way, is an attack on black women.