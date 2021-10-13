In their twilight years, many citizens regularly attend their various churches. In other words, the congregation is dangerously congregating.
It is not about the Chief Medical Officer and staff being unkind or unfair. Many senior citizens are still unvaccinated. Those suffering with co-morbidities are perishing first, and especially so if unvaccinated.
Social distancing in church can be achieved to a certain extent. But being Trini to the bone involves hugging and kissing long unseen friends.
Also, most important is the fact that children, vaccinated or not, and of all ages, are contracting the Delta variant of the virus. Many T&T children are taken care of by grandparents.
Unless T&T is fully vaccinated, we are moving backwards to March 2020. All children should be fully vaccinated. Parents, please get real.
There is a far worse scenario playing out in Tobago. It can be alleged that a combination of politics and religious observance may be delaying full vaccination of the island’s citizens.
I have said it before and it bears repetition. The cruise liners and some airlines could avoid the island while there is vaccine hesitancy.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin