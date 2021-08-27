With the presence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago and, to some extent, hesitancy by some citizens concerning taking the vaccine, there is a degree of fear in the hearts of some.
Looking at the statistics around the Delta variant in other countries, what is taking place and the ease it is spread from person to person, this fear is understandable.
Our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, did also express his concern, especially amongst the unvaccinated. As of now, we do have it under control, but it will come into T&T from the outside.
Our borders are crucial in this fight. Protocols must not be compromised in any way.
If we are going to beat Covid-19, we must not allow fear to grip us whenever we hear negative news.
There is no guarantee the world won’t see other variant of this deadly virus.
This is new to everyone—doctors, scientists and the people. We are all still learning, just like with other viruses in the past.
It is significant that those in charge (leaders), in whatever capacity you function, that you create the right spirit in the atmosphere by the things you say and the way you react in a given situation.
People, more often than not, will take a cue from their leadership and can behave in the same manner.
Thus, leaders must set the tone.
While I fully understand the threat of the Delta variant as compared to the other strains, we must have the confidence and faith that we will come out victorious.
If we believe we are truly in a war with Covid-19, being positive is necessary. It is the attitude of any good soldier.
As a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, I hold firm that we will overcome if we do what is right. Let us continue to have faith in God. We are praying. What is the use if we do not believe?
I encourage all—please let us not drown ourselves in fear, for if we do the virus will not be our only threat, but fear can also destroy us. Keep the faith.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan