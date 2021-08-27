With the presence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago and, to some extent, hesitancy by some citizens concerning taking the vaccine, there is a degree of fear in the hearts of some.

Looking at the statistics around the Delta variant in other countries, what is taking place and the ease it is spread from person to person, this fear is understandable.

Our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, did also express his concern, especially amongst the unvaccinated. As of now, we do have it under control, but it will come into T&T from the outside.

Our borders are crucial in this fight. Protocols must not be compromised in any way.

If we are going to beat Covid-19, we must not allow fear to grip us whenever we hear negative news.

There is no guarantee the world won’t see other variant of this deadly virus.

This is new to everyone—doctors, scientists and the people. We are all still learning, just like with other viruses in the past.

It is significant that those in charge (leaders), in whatever capacity you function, that you create the right spirit in the atmosphere by the things you say and the way you react in a given situation.

People, more often than not, will take a cue from their leadership and can behave in the same manner.

Thus, leaders must set the tone.

While I fully understand the threat of the Delta variant as compared to the other strains, we must have the confidence and faith that we will come out victorious.

If we believe we are truly in a war with Covid-19, being positive is necessary. It is the attitude of any good soldier.

As a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, I hold firm that we will overcome if we do what is right. Let us continue to have faith in God. We are praying. What is the use if we do not believe?

I encourage all—please let us not drown ourselves in fear, for if we do the virus will not be our only threat, but fear can also destroy us. Keep the faith.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t forget Cuba

During the Trump epoch the world was served a dosage of an “America First” agenda that regurgitated elements of isolationism. However, despite the global upheaval it ignited, the replacement of one president with another brought a glimmer of hope with a crusade promise to “Build Back Better”.

Words didn’t fail me

Childhood has a way of bobbing up at unlikely moments. A reminder of how we never drift far from its formative precincts.

Sitting ducks to Delta

Sitting ducks to Delta

The Caribbean is in a new wave of Covid-19 infection with even countries which were hitherto largely spared now racking up double- and triple-digit infections, and deaths. 

Vaccinate our children

The Paediatric Association of Jamaica supports the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the full and prompt implementation of its Covid-19 immunisation programme for children aged 12 to 18 years.

Towards herd immunity: patriots, step forward

Towards herd immunity: patriots, step forward

Within a matter of days, Trinidad and Tobago will be achieving the milestone of having fully vaccinated 400,000 of its inhabitants. Although this represents approximately 29 per cent of the total population, the trend in the vaccination figures in recent days is a growing cause for concern. 