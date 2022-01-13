Demand better for our children

AS the majority of Trinidad and Tobago’s pupils begin their sixth consecutive term online, it is painfully apparent how far we have fallen behind the rest of the developed and developing world.

While the Ministry of Education (MoE) dithers over antiquated risk mitigation measures such as distancing in classrooms, lengthy quarantine periods, and signage in school buildings; primary and pre-primary pupils around the world have long since returned to face-to-face learning.

In the UK, “bubbles” or rotational systems are no longer used, as flexibility in curriculum delivery is prioritised.

England will now only move a class or an entire year group online “in extreme cases, where all other risk mitigations have failed”.

In the US, updated protocols now only recommend (not require) distancing of three feet within classrooms.

The CDC recommends that the distance only apply where 100-per cent pupil capacity can also be maintained.

This clearly shows that maximising in-person learning for all ages remains the priority.

A positive case of Covid-19 among the pupil population or their household does not shut down entire school buildings; diligent and widely available testing is used to ensure that contact pupils can remain in school, minimising disruption.

The Ministry of Education continues to tout “best practice” as the overarching guideline, and yet across the region schools have returned to in-person learning long ago.

The recent surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant has caused some closures; however, these are two weeks long at most and plans are in place to reopen soon.

Suggestions have been made that T&T schoolchildren will only be returning to classrooms in rotation for two days a week, to allow one full day each week for cleaning of the classroom.

Covid-19 transmits when people breathe in air contaminated by droplets and small airborne particles.

Surely, a full day away from in-person school for cleaning will not be necessary.

School cleaning should be done outside of dedicated in-person learning hours to minimise disruption.

This is the kind of commitment to maximising in-person learning that is needed.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky presented data on January 7 aimed at keeping children safe and providing the “tools necessary to get schools reopened and keep them open”.

This included updated recommendations on how pupils, teachers and staff isolate after infection, or quarantine after exposure, reducing the recommended period to five days.

Access to testing in Trinidad and Tobago is woefully inadequate.

It is long past time for all schools and pupils to be provided with access to rapid testing that will allow protocols to be developed to ensure schools can remain open.

This is not a unique situation requiring innovative ideas—models exist in multiple countries that show how widespread and timely testing is used to prevent the spread of Covid-19, thus allowing schools to operate safely.

The Ministry of Education, in September 2021, issued its physical school reopening guidelines “based on the multi-layered approach to school health and safety recommended by officially issued documents on school reopening protocols during the pandemic; these include the following:

• Caricom’s Framework for Reopening of Schools in the Caribbean;

• American Academy of Paediatricians’ (AAP) Covid-19 Guidelines for Safe Schools;

• UNICEF’s Guidelines for Safe and Healthy Journeys to School During the Covid-19 Pandemic;

• CDC Science Brief-Transmission of SARS-CV-2 in K-12 Schools;

• World Health Organisation (WHO)—Coronavirus disease (Covid-19): Schools.”

Why then are we creating our own onerous and outdated sets of protocols?

It remains a mystery what best practices are now being followed in T&T.

Hundreds of thousands of our children are without adequate education, succumbing to mental health deterioration and social dysfunction, while we are repeatedly promised “next term” and “next month”.

We must demand better for our children, our future and our country.

Parents, teachers and pupils have waited 665 days. We need immediate clarification on rotational restrictions, disclosure of updated protocols and imminent re-opening dates for all year groups, including ECCE and all primary standards.

Stacey Merry and Christine Sa Gomes

Open Schools TT

