This was a horrific season for road safety. Between Carnival Sunday and Carnival Tuesday, several people died, according to newspaper reports.

And for many of these instances, speed was reported as the main cause for the carnage.

Isaiah Lopez died when the vehicle in which he was travelling slammed into a utility pole along the Mayaro/Manzanilla Road.

On the Eastern Main Road at Curepe, Mark Hosan died when his vehicle crashed through the front wall of a residence and then ran into a railing, billboard, and a retaining wall.

The vehicle subsequently caught fire. He died at the scene.

In Las Lomas, motorcyclist Kevin James died when his bike crashed into a light pole at Ramoo Trace on Carnival Monday afternoon.

In Penal, 17-year-old Shane Jattan died when a car in which he was a passenger went airborne and landed on its hood.

Reports say his mother held on to him, weeping and calling out his name until undertakers took his body away.

As anyone can see, the threat of road traffic “violence” looms large, with males at the highest risk, according to statistics.

That is why I commend the Ministry of Works and Transport for pushing the initiative for safer roads through new legislation that will bring in red-light camera enforcement and a new demerit points system.

We as a nation should enthusiastically embrace all of these new changes that will help to enforce our traffic laws because it is obvious many drivers do not respect the authority of the current system.

For those drivers who persistently disregard road rules, special action is needed to encourage safer behaviour from them.

This includes fines and, where possible, complete removal from the roads.

My opinion as an at-risk road user (which is, in essence, all of us) is this: if you have no respect for the current laws, then perhaps you will change your reckless behaviour under the new system when your pockets feel it through fines or when you face the prospect of losing the privilege to drive altogether.

In many developed countries, demerit points systems have been proven effective, both in encouraging drivers and passengers to adhere to the law, in terms of health outcomes after injury and ultimately contributing to road safety.

I am pleased to see that the Ministry of Works and Transport is leading us in this modern direction of road-safety enforcement.

Carla Lopez

Tunapuna

