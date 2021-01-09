What can America tell the world about democracy and democratic elections after what we saw on Wednesday at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, as the US Senate and House of Representatives met to confirm president-elect Joe Biden’s election victory?
The origins of Wednesday’s coup attempt had its origins following the November 3 US general election, and part one culminated on Wednesday. Can we expect similar activities on Inauguration Day, January 20, and beyond? How can America tell the world about democracy and free and fair elections? What are Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Guyana’s David Granger saying?
Trump is now leading a new form of democratic tradition and practice, an unworthy feature in today’s world of Covid-19, climate change, and economic and social decay, all of which pose a catastrophic view of the world. Bear in mind these issues would not wither away anytime soon, if at all.
I am certain the American people would not allow Trump to get away with his coup attempt so that he could remain in the presidency for a second term. We must always remember that leaders come and leaders go, but the cause of the nation goes on well beyond this generation, and future ones as well. Trump lost, and he did so badly.
Caribbean leaders must not take a cue or example from Trump’s dismal, inhumane, disastrous and despicable behaviour to further install himself in the presidency of the United States of America. In what conscience and respect would he sit in the councils of the world and speak on behalf of the American people?
Trump’s behaviour reminds the world of the American fight for Independence towards the end of 18th century. George Washington, America’s first president, and other freedom fighters of that time are now probably turning in their graves and watching Trump as he attempts to deprive the American people and, by extension, the world of further nurturing democracy.
The world needs men of integrity, honesty and truthfulness, embroiled with the spirit of true humanitarianism as leaders, but there are few around. What precedent are our leaders practising or leaving to young leadership?
Trump has now become the scorn of global society as evidenced by commentaries from the UN Secretary General, French president, German chancellor and the British prime minister, among several others. China, North Korea and Iran can now judge America by its present leadership in the personality of Donald Trump.
Caribbean leaders must now demonstrate to America and the world that free and fair elections remain the bastion of our democratic traditions; that come what may, despite Forbes Burnham in the period 1964 to 1992 and, more recently, Granger in 2020 in Guyana, and Dr Eric Williams with his voting machines in 1961 and 1966, not forgetting Eric Gairy, we must do better at all times.
Let democratic traditions with free and fair elections be emblazoned on our national flags that while sometimes we may be called banana republics, at least we have respected the will and the wishes and aspirations of the populace, regardless of our geographic boundaries.
Trump has deceived, dismayed and brought great shame to America and the nations of western hemisphere, and it would take generations to erase that. The events would be written in history books, novels, commentaries and academic studies.
Hail Donald Trump of the United States of America for your despotic contribution to democracy in the world.
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo