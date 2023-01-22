Denying pupils their constitutional rights

The latest Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination fiasco in Trinidad and Tobago is a cause for serious national concern, and Minister of Education, PNM deputy political leader Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, must now come clean about the Dr Keith Rowley Government’s true motives for denying our young pupils their constitutional rights of fairness and equality in the education system.
This after media reports on Friday and Saturday note that parents of the two top-performing pupils in the 2022 SEA exams were forced to file separate Freedom of Information requests to compel the Education Ministry to confirm their respective children had topped the exams.
The parents’ actions were prompted by the Education Minister’s arrogant and dictatorial move to ban the practice of publishing the list of the top 200 top-performing SEA pupils, and prevent them from being rewarded for their great academic achievements.
The fact that the Education Ministry was compelled to reveal this information under a simple FOI request proves it was wrong, unconstitutional and possibly illegal in the first place.
Under my tenure as education minister (2010-2015), pupils from schools of all religious denominations were celebrated for their achievements, and seen as an inspiration for their peers and the general public on the great potential of our young people. This had led to a progressively marked increase in the performance scores of all pupils in the SEA exams over the period 2010-2015.
Minister Gadsby-Dolly had never given any reason to the public for her highly questionable decision of scrapping this long-standing practice of honouring our young achievers in these crucial exams. She had held no public consultations with parents, teachers, denominational boards and the respective unions before arriving at this dangerous decision.
As such, pupils who worked so diligently were wrongfully deprived of knowing if their efforts, and those of their teachers, principals and parents, would have paid off.
This sudden move to deliberately and high-handedly undermine transparency and meritocracy in our education sector is, therefore, clearly deeply suspicious and unconstitutional. It is indicative of deeper, sinister ulterior motives on the part of the Rowley Government, and it is also part of a very disturbing pattern of overt discrimination that has now engulfed the running of the education sector.
Now that the Ministry of Education has been forced to reveal the names, Minister Gadsby-Dolly must answer as to why the ministry, under her instruction, has been engaging in such blatant discrimination against certain pupils, schools and denominations.
Why refuse to acknowledge that some pupils, and schools, perform better in exams? It is the basis of the education system globally, in most democracies.
Meritocracy in education systems is a global practice, as is awarding top-performing pupils in academia, sports and other fields. Why discriminate against this long-held system now?
The Education Minister, and the Rowley Government, must now urgently reverse this autocratic decision to stop the publication of the list of the 200 top-performing SEA pupils. If any decision is to be made in the future, it must be done via extensive national consultations with all stakeholders in the education system, and fair, just input from the general public.
To do otherwise is to continue to go down a dangerous road of dictatorship and discrimination, which is in violation of our pupils’ constitutional rights to fairness, justice and equality in education, and destructive to our country and its future generations as a whole.
Dr Tim Gopeesingh
former MP and minister of education