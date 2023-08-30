The SINUHE Centre extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Denyse Plummer as well as the entire calypso fraternity.
The co-director of the centre, Stephenie Charles and I, both former executive members of the NWAC and the NACC, respectively, also fondly remember her sister/manager Arlene, who had pre-deceased her.
We knew Denyse from her participation in the NWAC Calypso Queens competition, which she won in 1988, 1989, 1990 (jointly with Eastlyn Orr) and in 1991.
We also knew her in the Young Kings competitions in 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990, when she was a joint winner with Sugar Aloes and the Original de Fosto Himself.
During those years women participated in both competitions.
Furthermore, NWAC was pleased to honour Denyse for her indomitable spirit and outstanding contribution to several genres of music.
Stephenie Charles, then-president of NWAC, “offered her flowers”, which were in the form of a plaque and cheque, on January 19, 2015, during the 31st Annual Calypso Queen Competition at Queen’s Hall.
However, the centre still remains completely ashamed that it was a group of Trinidadian men and women who led the disgraceful assault on Denyse in 1986 when she made her first appearance at Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
She got toilet paper, placards saying “Go back to South Africa” and orange skins. What is not well-known is that some person in the crowd rubbed half an orange in the dirt and flung it straight into Denyse’s mouth!
Such was the contempt held by certain sections of the population which did not agree with works or the representation of calypsonians. Relator, Gypsy and Sugar Aloes suffered at the hands of the same disgruntled people.
What is also not known is that it was the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) who came backstage to console her and offer words of encouragement. Denyse later confessed she did not know the Black Man.
Stalin’s inspirational words were that she was a Trinidadian and deserved to be singing calypso and that she was not to leave. One of her later calypsoes was “Nah Leaving”, with which she won the Calypso Monarch competition.
Even though she has left us physically, her legacy of music will never leave. May we always remember her.