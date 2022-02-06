Derelict vehicles a nuisance on Morne Coco Road

I have, over numerous years, spoken to various receptionists at the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, police officers in the Maraval Station and written a few letters to the newspapers about the derelict cars left on the side of the Morne Coco Road.

It’s been at least nine years that an abandoned jeep has not moved. Not once. This vehicle has been allowed to cause traffic on this busy, narrow, winding road year after year after year. The lady “responsible” for it told me three years ago she “fixin’ it soon”.

How many hours madam, has “soon” caused us to lose over the years?

I have been asked to be more specific with my complaints. Seven years ago a councillor requested I send pictures; another asked me to find out the LP number nearby two years later. As if they never drive in their community!

No one has done anything about this travesty. And frankly I have given up hope. But now there are grandchildren derelict vehicles joining the family.

A slow drive along this road will show the historical dumps should the powers that be care to open their eyes and do something.

Kathryn Stollmeyer Wight

Maraval

Worse than snail mail

I add my complaint regarding the postal service to that of your letter writer CJ Quinn.

Mailing a small manilla envelope with documents ended up costing me $525 when I finally had to have recourse to a courier service to have it delivered to an address in the UK. Incoming mail from the UK has been taking two to three months. It’s not even snail mail. It’s fail mail.

Diabesity the new cuss word

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the word co-morbidities was not very well known. Now it is repeated maybe at least ten times a day and definitely on the nightly news when detailing the update from the Ministry of Health as to the Covid-19 numbers. Comorbidities mean the presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions. The common ones are diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, heart disease and cancer

Rescue Whistleblower Bill

With the opportunity for implementing whistleblower protection legislation on the verge of being squandered on the battlefield of partisan politics, we urge the Government and the Opposition to re-initiate the unfinished review of the bill by a Joint Select Committee and address its shortcomings.

Carnival in Covid time

Carnival in Covid time

The Government has decided to permit gatherings to participate in the limited forms of Carnival celebrations that it has belatedly decided to promote this season. Perhaps it should drop the safe-zones pretence. Such zones may not be workable with the freeing-up and leggo of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.