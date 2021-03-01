The Minister of Public Utilities as enthusiastic as he may seem, needs a reality check.
We all know the Government is carrying us down a path of austerity as this country is broke and borrowing, with only loans sustaining us.
While all State agencies are looking to cut and contrive, like the Spanish woman Baron sang about in his hit parang song, the goodly minister made an incorrect affirmation.
He slammed Desalcott’s presence as a piecemeal supplier of water, as just a drain on the treasury.
Desalcott’s presence is being positively felt South of the Caroni Bridge, for without its existence, Lord knows how survivability of a major chunk of this nation would have been.
Please Mr Minister, reform the Water and Sewerage Authority, but refrain from snide and unhelpful comments on the institutions that are actually working.