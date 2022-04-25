It is with a great deal of sadness and horror that I write to you about the public cemetery at Crown Street, Tacarigua.
On Sunday I left Laventille to visit relatives in Tacarigua and drove through the cemetery to say a silent prayer at the grave of our dearly departed family members.
The Labasse/Beetham Dump/Landfill (which I am familiar with) is a paradise compared to the overgrown garbage dump that this cemetery is!
Two things: firstly, are people being paid with taxpayers’ money to take care of these sacred grounds; and secondly, don’t these nasty (for want of a better descriptive) people who choose to dump their garbage in the cemetery have a conscience?
Is the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation reading this? If either or both of these two sets of people are reading this, SHAME ON YOU!