(flashback)STANDING TALL: Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello, bottom left, and Deputy Mayor Dr Ferri Hosein point to the Torrance Mohammed Street sign following yesterday’s unveiling by Kaisokah Moko Jumbies. Mohammed, a cultural icon, was killed on May 24 in Mon Repos, San Fernando. Looking on is former government minister Joan Yuille-Williams, right.

—Photo: TREVOR WATSON