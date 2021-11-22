IT is with a great sense of appreciation that we commend the mayor and the City Council of San Fernando for naming the street at the entrance of the Naparima Bowl, after our cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed.
It is significant to note that this posthumous honour has been bestowed on him in the very year that the Iere Village mosque, which was built by his great grand-father and of which his father was imam for 40 years, has been designated by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago as a Heritage site.
Thanks again to the mayor and councillors of the city of San Fernando.