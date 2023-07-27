The trade union movement has adopted the word “disrespect” to describe the general treatment meted out to workers by employers.

I want to adopt this same approach and word to describe the treatment meted out to the Trinidad and Tobago electorate and citizens by the leaders of the political parties; and the level to which the political system has descended.

We have been disrespected by the “plucked chicken” strategy and treatment. We have been disrespected by the putting of party before country. We have been disrespected by the corruption and the support they receive through corrupt practi­ces and supporters.

We are disrespected by what passes for representation in our Houses of Parliament.

We have been disrespected by their poor response to the passing of laws and the taking of action to reduce corruption and crime.

We continue to be disrespected by what is happening in this campaigning for the local government election, in terms of the offerings on the platforms, the quality of the candidates and the morality of the party leadership.

We can only imagine what will happen between now and the 2025 general election.

Politics truly has a morality of its own, and we want no part of it. Our country and our people deserve better.

Mario Young

Glencoe

