Desire to wine vs common sense

The desire to wine supersedes common sense in this country. One minute we bawling how so many people dying, next we want to jump and wave our hands in the air.
Carnival in the middle of a pandemic while hospital capacity is over 95 per cent is the Government’s way of “throwing a bone” to curb the current anti-Government wave sweeping the country.
They know Trini memories are short-lived, so what better way than to allow citizens to release the pressure from the chaos that passes for governance.
An educated public should know by now that both vaccinated and unvaccinated are both potential victims of this deadly virus—just that the former has a better chance at survival.
Any citizen listening to the Ministry of Health briefings while they portray a worrisome picture of bed capacity and death should know to keep yuh tail home!
This announcement has a great resemblance to last year’s disastrous announcement to go to Tobago and, boom, we found ourselves in lockdown for months.
Oops, I forgot we do not take proactive measures in sweet T&T—we simply react when failure occurs.
In the meanwhile, some of us will continue to sip our tea while the deliberate incompetency continues!
Carry on, people, carry on.
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros