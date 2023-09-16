I wish to comment on the excellent letter by Kishan Kumarsingh on September 4, headlined “Still adhering to colonial rules”, describing the utter dotishness still pigheadedly practised by Licensing officers refusing to serve responsible citizens because of a colonial “dress code” eliminating short pants, slippers and wearing sleeveless tops, while employees seem obsessed with inspecting attire rather than offering expedient quality services.
Last year, a creative Trinidadian who was refused service returned adorned with loose fabric covering her beautiful arms, having “broken” the rule at Ministry of Finance; while an innovative young man placed large brown envelopes on his feet, covering his masculine legs, in order to conduct his driving affairs. Michelle Obama created a movement by wearing sleeveless dresses and tops showing women’s gorgeous arms, and there are many premium-quality slippers with which any dresser can be well-attired.
As a matter of fact, Ghana’s Asante/Ashanti Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu visited us recently, attending functions and entered our highest edifices wearing his traditional sleeveless attire we may even deem practically casual, cognisant that no other continent has suffered more from slavery’s brutality and loss of culture than Africa. There is indisputable gender discrimination here, as women can wear dresses and skirts showing their legs while men cannot.
Now, the problem with our wealthy politicians is that they are the new neocolonialists seeking to subtly propagate on their citizens the socio-economic and cultural subjugation of their former colonial masters; and while they themselves are remnants of despicable slavery, their execution engenders feelings of importance of “leadership”, of dominance and control, and of prestige while callously ignoring the mounting complaints of citizens against an idiotic dress code in a tropical country with soaring temperatures. The inherent practices of these new neocolonialists creates debilitating inequality, widening the gap between rich and poor.
These lawmakers do not understand the misery of the anguished masses as they do not have to visit Licensing, the passport office or banks to suffer like the population who diligently build the country, as officers are sent to deliver their renewed documents allowing them to stay in their castles, devoid of even understanding their promotion of retrograde “ease of NOT DOING BUSINESS”, while Licensing employees must acquiesce, offering not one valid, rational or logical reason for refusing service to responsible citizens, who then must rebook another appointment taking four to seven weeks, while officers are on the road engaging stealth and arrogance to catch drivers they deem “irresponsible”.
These new neocolonialists subtly promote direct control over the indigenous people, as so evident in demanding citizens be humiliated in simply opening bank accounts. Look at the utterly invasive practices demanding detailed information when purchasing anything over $10,000. Look how they command accounting firms, attorneys, car dealers, realtors, jewellers, etc, to report any transaction they deem “suspicious”, albeit not trained to differentiate.
Look how they make it almost sinful for the poor to accumulate more money than just their basic survival needs; and if they could get away with giving them just a mattress, porridge and galvanised roof, they would, while they indulge in luxury.
Look at how our puerile new neocolonial bank managers engross themselves locked away in colonial trappings, never greeting customers, quite detached and nonchalant of the very masses suffering in long lines and unmanned teller booths, dotishly ignorant of the indisputably salient fact that it is the very pivotal and combined savings of the masses which propels local banking.
Without these precious savings of the poor there would be no banks, yet they suffer the most humiliating experiences when conducting business, glorified by pawnbroker bankers for high interest-secured lending, creating their massive profits, devoid of small business promotions.
While it’s bad enough our ancestors suffered immensely at the hands of the white, evil slave masters and colonialists, it’s far worse when our own parochial people perpetuate the same destructive practices on their own people, however subtle the veneer.
Trevor Hosten