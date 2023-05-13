Deterrence, then reform

When a public official who has undoubted legal power exercises that power, a question of the legitimacy of the exercise of that power can arise. Legitimacy concerns the exercise of legal power in a manner that is appropriate and justifiable and does not otherwise disturb the public conscience.

Our governments love to exercise maximum leadership and, in the words of Mighty Sparrow, “let no damn dog bark”. However, we remain intelligent people grounded in common sense. We therefore have crises of legitimacy whenever the Government fails to convince us of the cleanliness of the acts or omissions that disturb the public conscience.