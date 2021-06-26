I WRITE in support of Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, who has been doing an excellent job since his first appointment to the portfolio in 2015 and his subsequent reappointment in 2020.
He is currently the subject of a no-confidence motion debate in the House of Representatives, brought against him by the Opposition, particularly as it relates to his handling of the Covid-19 crisis here in Trinidad and Tobago.
While communicable diseases cannot be fully eradicated in the world, the number of people who die from these infections can be reduced by observing the proper protocols and guidelines established and instituted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and in collaboration with other international and regional public health agencies.
In the case of the Caribbean, such an agency is the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) which was established by the Caribbean Community (Caricom). Its overall mission is to provide strategic direction to and in partnership with its member states.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago 2030 Vision Achievement (2018-2019) report, under the caption “Reduced Communicable Diseases”, the Ministry of Health’s implementation of these strategic WHO/Carpha protocols and guidelines under the capable watch of Minister Deyalsingh thus far has had the effect of curtailing the mortality rate in 2019, which stood at 31.2 per 100,000 people, a decrease rate from 32.4 in 2018.
Additionally, under the caption “Improved Administration of the Health Sector”, there was an increase in the number of physician professionals per 100,000, from a figure of 33.2 in 2018 to a recorded increase of 35.7 in fiscal year 2019, while nursing professionals per 100,000 also increased from a June 2018 figure of 34.2 to a 34.8 figure in fiscal year 2019.
This increase in the number of professionals, along with the implementation of new policies, plans and procedures in the health sector, under the dynamic leadership of Minister Deyalsingh, has led to changes as they pertain to the quality of public healthcare in our country and which incidentally has played a major role in the setting up of the parallel healthcare system to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moreover, in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis over the past 15 months, Minister Deyalsingh has notably observed the guiding pillars of the principles of fairness, which in short is to treat others as you would like yourself to be treated.
This requires openness, transparency, responsibility and accountability. These principles and pillars, coupled with guidelines relative to leadership, ownership, work ethic, mindfulness, social responsibility and collaboration, which Minister Deyalsingh has demonstrated in the handling of Covid-19 in particular, are the hallmarks of good governance.
Today, as T&T faces the Covid-19 crisis, which cuts across race and religion, class and colour, and Minister Deyalsingh’s faces a no-confidence motion in his ability to continue to lead the Covid-19 rescue mission, those in doubt will hopefully come to the realisation that he is indeed the right man for the job, in the right place, at the right time, tried and tested, performing his role admirably.
Rishi Lakhan
via e-mail