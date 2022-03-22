The column by my old Mt Lambert friend, Dr Terrence Farrell, made me jump for joy... QRC 1, CIC 0, yes the “boys in blue” buss them up.
But on further reading, I realised Terry was not talking about football, but the performance of both our schools, with reference to the recent scholarship awards. Yes, disappointing.
We in QRC, at least when I was fortunate to be there, always stressed on the overall development of the pupil. Perhaps it is still so today, but when I see the number of highly successful citizens of our country who attended Queen’s Royal College, I say well done.
QRC and CIC, my friend, I have always wondered about all those brilliant minds that secured all these scholarships.
Where are they? What has been their contribution? Maybe a lot. But still, I prefer dhal, rice and QRC any day, come what may.
QRC, we want a goal.
Dave Sadaphal
Santa Cruz