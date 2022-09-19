The tumult and upheaval within the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the Tobago House of Assembly that have dominated the headlines over the last two weeks have been quite interesting. As things quickly became more acrimonious between the Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, leading figures such as Martin George and Hochoy Charles sought to act as mediators, with a view to resolving the conflict and ultimately healing the fractures.
When the conflict seemingly reached the point of no return, with the immediate resignation of Mr Duke from the position of Deputy Chief Secretary, leading commentators including Dr Winford James and Dr Vanus James along with Mr George and Mr Charles all expressed their disappointment with the turn of events and shared their hope that the relationship could have been salvaged and the rift healed so that the PDP-controlled THA could continue to manage Tobago’s affairs and chart the way forward for the island. This is one of the interesting things.
Messrs Charles, George, James and James collectively represent decades of experience in business, law, economics, politics, as well as the laws, history and innermost workings of the THA; with all being regular observers of, and commentators on, developments nationally and specific to Tobago. In my assessment, which was informed in part by the commentary and analysis of some of the aforementioned gentlemen, the PDP’s landslide victory in December 2021 was due to three driving forces:
1. Dissatisfaction with the performance of the incumbent administration as well as the developments that led to the removal of Kelvin Charles as Chief Secretary
2. The need for a change
3. The hope and belief that this new Tobago-born party would more greatly advance the island’s movement toward autonomy
All understandable, rational reasons no doubt. No problem.
The question needs to be asked, however, exactly what about the character, actions, decision-making and attitude displayed by Mr Duke over the last 15-odd years would make these gentlemen think that things would last? How could Mr Augustine, who, together with Mr Duke, won the party’s first two THA seats in 2017, one year after the party was formed, not know that it would eventually come to this? It would have been bad enough if it were a case of takin’ flambeaux to see in de night what yuh could see in de daylight. However, it seems the reality is worse. Reflect on some facts (not conjecture or ole talk) in the public domain:
• Prior to the THA election it was agreed that Mr Augustine, not Mr Duke, would lead the party’s election campaign and become the Chief Secretary if the PDP won, because the voting public would not vote for Mr Duke for the top spot. Mr Charles himself make a similar statement on September 15.
• Mr Duke had to announce that he would not be seeking the office of Secretary of Finance, in order to assuage the fears of sections of the voting public.
• Having been charged with rape and sexual assault in 2016, Mr Duke has not displayed the principle and character to withdraw from public office until these serious charges are resolved.
So, clearly Mr Duke was a known entity that elicited serious concerns long before the election.
In 2016, the ‘greatest democracy in the world’ elected to the highest office in the land, a known entity with, no respect for process, procedure, laws, convention or ethics, no qualms about lying, a history of shady business and financial practices, a penchant for name-calling and bullying, no interest in spending time to absorb and understand information, a knack for using television and social media for self-promotion and connecting with people and an ego that will not allow him to cede the spotlight to anyone, or accept any scenario in which he is not right or the winner. We all know how that turned out and the threats and challenges that continue.
The funny thing is, throughout all of the developments of the past two weeks, Mr Duke has been the ‘realest’ of all the gentlemen mentioned earlier. He has shown who he always was and done what he is wont to do. With his resignation he can now fully return to his default position; the maverick with little respect for pragmatism or procedure, railing against the powers that be, with videos involving theatrics, emotive statements, bussing marks, advocacy on behalf of the ‘small man’ and self-promotion, all in furtherance of his aspirations. The public should not be surprised. The writing was always on the wall. The implication arising from the question asked earlier beggars belief and as such the question is worth repeating. With all that they knew, did Messrs Augustine, Charles, George, James and James really believe that the current THA arrangement would last? Really?