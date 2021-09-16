Last month, I wrote a letter regarding the Sean Luke murder trial sentencing (“Will the time fit the crime?” (Saturday Express, August 21).
First and foremost, congratulations to Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds for having rendered an excellent sentence on behalf of Luke’s family for the murder of Sean Luke 15 years ago.
I kept reading the Express day after day since the convictions were mentioned, looking forward to a verdict from the esteemed judge who presided alone in the case until September 16.
We knew there would be no death penalty, as this was made abundantly clear from the outset because the murderers were minors at the time of the murder.
Fifteen years is a long time to wait for justice, and while the pain and suffering continue, no one in authority is yet convinced that the judicial system needs reform.
My congratulations to the prosecution also for standing their ground in demanding that the start time begin at 30 years, while the defence lawyers asked to start at 20.
Frankly, I didn’t expect the judge to start at 33, but it is what it is, and without further hesitation, I think the time fits the crime, given the current circumstances and sentencing guidelines.
Nonetheless, the death penalty is alive but lies in a comatose state with instruction from the law makers to do not resuscitate.
So I reiterate my sincere congratulations to the judge, prosecution and in particular for the 33 years, the time surely fits the crime.