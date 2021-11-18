Difference between mask wearing and self-testing kits

Is mask wearing more important than purchasing testing kits for Covid-19? Proper mask wearing prevents you from transmitting or receiving infection.
The testing kits tell you if you are asymptomatic but carrying the virus.
Wearing your mask properly prevents you from spreading it. A Covid-19 testing kit cannot do this. I am of the view that while it is nice to know if you are a carrier how many times do you have to self-test?
Obviously there is quite a lot of money to be earned with the sale of over-the-counter testing kits.
This is T&T where profit margins are of utmost importance in these guava season days. But think about it. What is considered cheap at US$12 for an over-the-counter Covid-19 testing kit could translate into a minimum TT$200 after allowing for foreign exchange, VAT and a bit of profit for the importer and seller.
Cheaper indeed than the $1,200-$1,500 PCR tests but how many members of the public can afford this outlay?
But surely the most serious downside of so-called cheap testing kits is that the determinedly unvaccinated individual will be content to test himself/herself into perpetuity and ignore the advice of the efficacy of being fully vaccinated.
If everyone tests as asymptomatic carriers, then we will all remain at home at increasing intervals and crash the economy. Is this particular piece of knowledge translating as power?
Vaccine hesitancy translates into certain death for the unvaccinated and the vulnerable. Do we need the masks more than over-the-counter testing kits?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin