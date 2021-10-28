Different integrity yardstick for people in public office

The Integrity Commission recently published in the dailies seven or eight pages of names of persons who have not filed their Integrity in Public Life forms.
In some cases from as far back as 2017.
The penalty, after different stages of trying to get persons to comply, is $150,000.
Some of the excuses given by those who have not complied are “Covid-19”, “waiting for information, etc” which of course is a delaying tactic.
Interestingly. many of the names published include Government ministers, Members of Parliament, Opposition members, regional corporation members, permanent secretaries, chairmen and directors of State boards and the list goes on.
So here we have the high and mighty dodging the Integrity Commission for years with pathetic excuses, and to date, no one has been charged.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance has given home- and land-owners etc, most of whom who have no idea of how to value their properties, three months’ notice to complete the valuation forms or face the penalty of $5,000 for not complying within the time.
C Peters