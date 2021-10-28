Different integrity yardstick for people in public office

The Integrity Commission recently published in the dailies seven or eight pages of names of persons who have not filed their Integrity in Public Life forms.

In some cases from as far back as 2017.

The penalty, after different stages of trying to get persons to comply, is $150,000.

Some of the excuses given by those who have not complied are “Covid-19”, “waiting for information, etc” which of course is a delaying tactic.

Interestingly. many of the names published include Government ministers, Members of Parliament, Opposition members, regional corporation members, permanent secretaries, chairmen and directors of State boards and the list goes on.

So here we have the high and mighty dodging the Integrity Commission for years with pathetic excuses, and to date, no one has been charged.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance has given home- and land-owners etc, most of whom who have no idea of how to value their properties, three months’ notice to complete the valuation forms or face the penalty of $5,000 for not complying within the time.

C Peters

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bogey on the golf course

Bogey on the golf course

A notable aspect of last Friday’s incident in which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley accidentally knocked down an employee with a golf cart at Tobago’s Magdalena Grand Golf Club is the communication failure of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Jamaica’s blood ritual

Jamaica’s blood ritual

Not quite two weeks ago, Jamaica was shaken by a bizarre ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay.

The congregation was summoned by His Excellency Dr Kevin Smith, Crown Bishop and End Time Nabi. An Ark was about to load the souls of his flock. They were to wear white, and leave cellphones at home.

Sports administrators must think outside the box

I wonder who is going to rate our house-keeping in sports?

No one will dare since the spotlight will be on the administrators and officials, coaches and athletes fear victimisation.

As the saying goes, a man must do what a man must do.

Different integrity yardstick for people in public office

The Integrity Commission recently published in the dailies seven or eight pages of names of persons who have not filed their Integrity in Public Life forms.

In some cases from as far back as 2017.

The penalty, after different stages of trying to get persons to comply, is $150,000.

Business class has to find a way to engage politicians

During an interview on the Morning Edition programme with Fazeer Mohammed, businessman Peter George, who had much to say including about Government’s recent announcement to open for full service at restaurants and bars, indicated that there was a need for more focused leadership and that the country has become disengaged as a society.