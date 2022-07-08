If one were to do a simple Google search for “Trinidad tear gas savannah” the results would show that on Sunday, January 16, 2022, a group of anti-vax protesters, who organised a walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah, were met with scores of riot police dressed in full riot gear.

There was no road blocking, no fires were lit, no private and public property was damaged to the tune of millions of dollars. No equipment was required for clean-up the roads. The public was not inconvenienced in any way.

Several of the marchers were manhandled and neck-locked into custody. The crowd was promptly tear-gassed and several persons collapsed due to the chemical exposure.

This wide disparity in response from the authorities then is glaringly obvious compared to Monday’s incidents.

It is quite clear that the persons of certain constituencies who choose to block the highways, light fires and damage property are always treated differently.

J Deering

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

With less than two months to go, there is not even a peep from anywhere in officialdom regarding plans to commemo­rate the milestone event of the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Contrast this with the year-long observations in Jamaica leading up to a grand celebration of this same anniversary. Theirs is on August 6, just three weeks before ours.

Restoring PetroCaribe

Restoring PetroCaribe

Venezuela is hoping to resuscitate its PetroCaribe programme.

Against a background of surging global oil prices, the country’s gradual economic recovery, political change in Latin America, and a carefully crafted dialogue with the US, Russia, China and Iran, Caracas is seeking to reposition itself as a swing energy state.

Acid, heat, and burning desires

Acid, heat, and burning desires

Bird peppers turned up everywhere. You didn’t have to plant them; they took root wherever they were dropped off by their bird friends. Small and innocuous looking, they were hot, none of the warning signs like scotch bonnets, whose succulent exteriors were a fire alarm.

Opposition rhetoric baffling

The UNC Youth Arm’s press release, which states, “UNC Youth Arm is fed up with this PNM Rowley-led government...”, vehemently casts aspersions on our young people and this Government by way of pillorying and hectoring.

They launched into a tirade of sordid details and countless untruths deemed impertinent and inscrutable.

Education failure: good going, PNM

I am not surprised the prime minister was not surprised by the low scores of the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam. It seems that the pass rate was well below a decent 50 per cent in every subject, and so it may be advanced that one can expect failure as the new normal.

Caricom single visa makes sense

Caricom single visa makes sense

The logic of Ed Bartlett’s proposal for a single visa for tourists entering Caribbean Community (Caricom) states is unimpeachable. In fact, it would require only the reverse engineering of an arrangement that has already worked, but which, as tends to be our way in the Caribbean, was allowed to lapse.