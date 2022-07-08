If one were to do a simple Google search for “Trinidad tear gas savannah” the results would show that on Sunday, January 16, 2022, a group of anti-vax protesters, who organised a walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah, were met with scores of riot police dressed in full riot gear.
There was no road blocking, no fires were lit, no private and public property was damaged to the tune of millions of dollars. No equipment was required for clean-up the roads. The public was not inconvenienced in any way.
Several of the marchers were manhandled and neck-locked into custody. The crowd was promptly tear-gassed and several persons collapsed due to the chemical exposure.
This wide disparity in response from the authorities then is glaringly obvious compared to Monday’s incidents.
It is quite clear that the persons of certain constituencies who choose to block the highways, light fires and damage property are always treated differently.
J Deering
Maraval