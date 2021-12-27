AS I reflect on all that happened in 2021, I must admit that it was certainly the most challenging year of my 36 years of existence.
Coronavirus has made a great impact on my concept of thinking. Hundreds have died, hundreds of thousands infected. Jobs lost, countries shut down, businesses ruined, families torn apart all caused by the invasion of this powerful microscopic entity. Coronavirus had not only brought negativity but it has also brought out the good in lots of people and organisations.
Individuals have and continue to assist others in any way that they could. Providing meals, shelter, financial assistance and even psychological support. Frontline workers have been giving their all and some. Governments across the world faced with insurmountable challenges.
Our own Government faced this crisis head on and persevered. I’m in no way jealous of the position of the prime minister at this time. The crucial decisions to be made by the head of our Government can most certainly come across as unpopular by the citizens who do not and wish to not understand the importance of such decisions.
If ever a prime minister was called upon to be strong and make difficult decisions without fear or favour that time is now.
There is no doubt we have the right person. This pandemic can certainly be the most difficult time to govern any country. History shall record every decision made. We have now seen and understood the fragility of life. The importance and purpose of giving and helping each other. Let’s thank God for every blessing cast upon us. Be thankful for what we have and who we have.
Also importantly let’s overcome hatred, malice and anger. As per the famous quote by Stephen Covey “let’s first seek to understand before being understood”.
On behalf of my family and myself have a happy, safe and prosperous 2022 to everyone. God bless.