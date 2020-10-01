There were several great calypsoes coming out of 1972 to be sung in 1973. The best known is, of course, “Rainorama”, by the Grandmaster, Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts).

Here is part of one I recall. Sadly my archives are in storage, so this is from memory:

“Meh Grandfather Say”

Meh grandfather vex like hell

When they postpone the Carnival

For that is the time he does drink he liquor

And make he bacchanal

But as they put the time off in May

He say all his zeal gone away

If you hear him bring off

Telling me why they put it off

Chorus

Blakie that’s a trick

Nobody din sick

They wanted to stop the Carnival

Since some time last year

Some guns disappear

And up to now they cyar find them

So in order to stop de upheaval

For the Carnival

They put off the show

And tell stupid allyuh,

the island have polio.

These are two lines I remember:

People get bottle in the James Brown show

But they eh get no dam polio.

(Note: this calypso was written by Black Prince.)

Teddy Pinheiro

Barataria

