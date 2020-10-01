There were several great calypsoes coming out of 1972 to be sung in 1973. The best known is, of course, “Rainorama”, by the Grandmaster, Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts).
Here is part of one I recall. Sadly my archives are in storage, so this is from memory:
“Meh Grandfather Say”
Meh grandfather vex like hell
When they postpone the Carnival
For that is the time he does drink he liquor
And make he bacchanal
But as they put the time off in May
He say all his zeal gone away
If you hear him bring off
Telling me why they put it off
Chorus
Blakie that’s a trick
Nobody din sick
They wanted to stop the Carnival
Since some time last year
Some guns disappear
And up to now they cyar find them
So in order to stop de upheaval
For the Carnival
They put off the show
And tell stupid allyuh,
the island have polio.
These are two lines I remember:
People get bottle in the James Brown show
But they eh get no dam polio.
(Note: this calypso was written by Black Prince.)
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria