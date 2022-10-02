The People’s National Movement and the United National Congress are two anachronistic parties that belong to a bygone era. Eric Williams founded the PNM in 1955, which makes it a 68-year-old fossil.
Some three score and eight years later, the party age shows with outmoded policies that reek of antiquated ideas. They have not kept up with the modern method of governing, and still cling to political patronage that went out generations ago. Moreover, it is led by a prime minister showing his age.
Although younger than the PNM, the UNC also shows its age at 33 years old. Like PM Keith Rowley, the leader of the UNC is a septuagenarian.
Their age is showing despite attempts to appeal to a young populace by bringing into the parties inexperienced associates, but, as they are acutely aware, the voting base of both parties is comprised of the middle-aged and the elderly, and unknown and untested parliamentarians will serve to alienate voters.
As long as the PNM and UNC continue to dominate the political landscape, Trinidad and Tobago will forever stagnate in a cesspit of their making and their ineptness hidden from the public’s view until they are removed from office.
Tobago is a prime example of how the PNM governed that island from its inception; now that they are gone, the new party is uncovering years of malfeasance hidden because of a lack of accountability. Imagine what a new party would find in Trinidad.
Every aspect of our lives is dictated by party loyalists and cronies of the PNM (and the UNC, to a lesser degree, in their respective districts).
All the heads of departments from the police, the justice department, public housing, roadworks, water, the post office, and even the Central Bank are staffed by PNM cronies and supporters.
As far as the PNM is concerned, whatever their cronies do is beyond reproach and will never be investigated as long as they remain in power.
But how is that even possible, one may ask. Isn’t there a system of checks and balances to protect the public’s purse? No, there is not. Moreover, everything these PNM staffers do is scrutinised by their lawyers and accountants to ensure all the Is are dotted, and all the Ts are crossed if, in the unlikely event, the voters decide enough is enough and boot them from office forever.
So, why not replace them with the Opposition UNC? We’ve tried that, but they also have their lawyers and accountants who will use the same existential, slipshod governance practices the people suffer under to do the same thing the PNM did for all the years they controlled the treasury.
We need to use the Tobago election as an example of what can be done to save the nation from one disastrous party after another. But, first, the people need to clean the slate by harnessing all the minor parties vying for control and giving the treasury back to whom it belongs—the citizens.
To do that, we must make voting more accessible for all citizens. Furthermore, we can learn from the Swiss, who practise direct democracy and use referendums, not parliament, to vote on all critical issues.
Rex Chookolingo
