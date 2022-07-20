There are manifestations here and there of arcanum methods of governing and social intervention.

Examples are the kettling of the whole of the Palestinian people in their own territories and telling them they have none; the EU’s refusal to recognise new Donbas passports; the use of QR codes to spread relief in times of famine or fuel shortages, but using the information gained for other purposes; the perpetual lockdown in Australia and harassment of people by authorities.

Here in Trinidad and Tobago, a similar trend can be spotted.

The Rowley Government claims to be forward-­looking, but instead of making the nation wealthy and flexible ahead of potential emergence of new economies, it set up multiple disadvantages and dependencies, and is still trying to lay a groundwork of limitations.

Also, it wants advantages for Tobago it will not give to parts of Trinidad. More generally, the Public Health Ordinance should be renovated. Law in modern times must reflect the primacy of civil life, not be a fallback for martial law. That means assuring general medicine in the hands of patients, as against tipping to involuntary vaccination, medical denialism/automaticity and prolonged waiting.

Any government can use the law in a positive sense; but a bad government remains free to use the law, as it stands, very negatively. The law should be amended to leave the way open that allows people, medical doctors and science to respond quickly and measurably—free and responsible—to perceived unfolding dangers. This conditions the environment into accurate, speedy and substantial feedback that otherwise is stifled.

Promoting national interest

TWO developments in the country in the last couple weeks generated between them considerations concerning the ­injunction often confronting us about putting the country first.

What does it mean, for many of us, those who call others to this hallowed principle, equally as those who remain determined to do as we please?

TSTT creating unnecessary hurdles

On July 1, while doing my usual checks on a small business outlet at Trincity Mall, I became aware that the TSTT landline was out of service.

I immediately went to the bmobile kiosk at the mall and paid the outstanding amount on the account, and was advised that the service would be reconnected by the end of the day. (The outstanding amount had accumulated because the usual bill delivery by e-mail had stopped.)

Blaming others does not remove crime problem

“A bad workman always blames his tools” is a very instructive idiom regarding the recent news conference hosted by the Prime Minister.

Having been elected to office seven years ago on the premise that he and his party have the answers to crime, criminal activity has worsened over this period, and it seems one has seen the light that crime is a health issue. Passing the buck and blaming the Opposition seem to be the answer to all problems in T&T.

Namdevco’s cooking demonstrations a welcome initiative

I applaud the implementation of an initiative by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) to facilitate the conduct of cooking demonstrations at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and in other strategic locations throughout Trinidad and Tobago, promoting the use of our indigenous root crops especially as an alternative to wheat flour.