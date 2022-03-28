Let me begin this letter by putting on the table that I consider myself a friend of Senator Wade Mark.
I have known him for more than 25 years. Sometimes we were political enemies, sometimes we were political colleagues. Today we are political colleagues.
The reason for my putting pen to paper about the senator is not to defend him (he does most admirably every Tuesday in the Senate) but to support a principle which I learedt in primary school, and that is you do not mock or jeer at individuals with physical disabilities.
I was neither amused nor impressed at the Prime Minister’s impersonation of a speaking disability of Senator Wade Mark at a recent political meeting.
One does not make fun or make a jeer at individuals with physical handicaps or cause others to laugh at them. To do otherwise is primitive.
This is why, for example, that despite a hearing impediment the first prime minister was not politically mocked or jeered at, that in spite of his physical disabilities Morris Marshall was a fine representative and spokesman of the PNM.
And so too was Dr Emanuel Hosein of the ULF and the NAR. And Jack Warner occupied many high offices in the football world and in local politics though he had a speech impediment.
I speak only to those in the political arena but well do we remember Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) stammering when not singing and David Rudder has explained to all why he walks with a limp.
Lord Almanac could not see but he was a fine calypsonian.
But when our Prime Minister (and the Prime Minister reminded all last week that he was indeed the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago) can descend to such low depths to disgrace and mock an opponent because he has a speaking disability then what is left for the ordinary citizen to think.
What is left for all those who have a relative, child, parent or friend who has physical challenges?
That such conduct on the part of a leader of our nation is correct and acceptable?
What about schoolchildren who are learning in school that such behaviour is simply not done?
What are they thinking?
And to make matters worse for all of us in society this unseemly conduct on the part of the Prime Minister is applauded by his party supporters.
For all those who found nothing wrong with the Prime Minister’s mocking Senator Wade Mark’s voice, let me inform them that such insensitivity is not approved of in civilised society. It is simply not done!
It is the reason why there was such loud universal outrage when the President Donald Trump tried to impersonate an unfriendly journalist who was differently-abled.
Strangely had Trump been the leader of the PNM he might have been applauded and cheered on.