Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

It is unfortunate that the proposed legislation put forward by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi does not in any way impact on the present nuisance created by the indiscriminate use of fireworks and accessories.

The legislation speaks to the use of fireworks only on public holidays and December 31.

This already holds because these are currently the dates and times when the majority of fireworks users participate in this activity. Nothing new here, hence the proposed legislation just seeks to legitimise the nuisance.

Then there is the ban for using fireworks near the zoo, hospitals, nursing homes, convalescent centres, etc. But the question is how many people and animals occupy these entities and will be protected by this legislation? Definitely less than one per cent of the people and animal population.

What about the others? Are they to left to the scruples and mayhem which still exist despite present existing laws which are not enforced?

It is no wonder that organisations such as Fireworks Use Sufferers (FUS), T&T Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA), Animal Welfare Network (AWN) and Animals Alive T&T have serious concerns about the effect and enforcement of the proposed legislation. They say that little or nothing new will be done to change the present fiasco.

Perhaps other issues such as the decibel level of the fireworks and the amount of explosive content should be taken into consideration if any impact on the present situation could be addressed. The loud sounds and force are certainly the real issues here.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid fatigue

Covid fatigue

Once they called it “combat fatigue”, and treated the soldiers who showed the symptoms with a mixture of pity and contempt. Then they renamed it “post-traumatic stress disorder” (PTSD) and broadened the definition to cover similar responses to other stressful situations. And now we have Covid fatigue.

All eyes on PM’s team

All eyes on PM’s team

With its tight schedule and broad mandate the committee established by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients” has its work cut out for it.

First Citizens a shining light for other State enterprises

In the midst of all the questionable activities, the day-to-day challenges encountered by law-abiding citizens, who are the victims of almost every negative, every lawless activity, every injudicious decision by both the Government and the Opposition, and all those responsible for providing us with the services we pay for; we seldom pay attention to the few positives, the successful achievements of State enterprises, State Institutions and State partnerships.

Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

It is unfortunate that the proposed legislation put forward by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi does not in any way impact on the present nuisance created by the indiscriminate use of fireworks and accessories.

The legislation speaks to the use of fireworks only on public holidays and December 31.

Govt must explain pyre ban

Govt must explain pyre ban

The Government owes the nation and, specifically, the Hindu community, an explanation for its almost-two-year ban on open-air pyre cremations.

While Thursday’s removal of the ban has been greeted with relief in many quarters, it does not eliminate the need for the Government to explain a decision which, for 22 months, had denied people the opportunity to observe funeral rituals sacred to them, and to do so at a reasonable cost.

Going out with a bang

Going out with a bang

Cabinet members Stuart Young, Clarence Rambharat and Marvin Gonzales are to be commended for taking a public stand on legislation regarding the sale and use of fireworks, in disagreement with the proposed legislation with which the Attorney General is taking centre stage.

The AG has again gone out on a limb, not shared by other senior colleagues. Is he going out with a bang?