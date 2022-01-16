Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

It is unfortunate that the proposed legislation put forward by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi does not in any way impact on the present nuisance created by the indiscriminate use of fireworks and accessories.
The legislation speaks to the use of fireworks only on public holidays and December 31.
This already holds because these are currently the dates and times when the majority of fireworks users participate in this activity. Nothing new here, hence the proposed legislation just seeks to legitimise the nuisance.
Then there is the ban for using fireworks near the zoo, hospitals, nursing homes, convalescent centres, etc. But the question is how many people and animals occupy these entities and will be protected by this legislation? Definitely less than one per cent of the people and animal population.
What about the others? Are they to left to the scruples and mayhem which still exist despite present existing laws which are not enforced?
It is no wonder that organisations such as Fireworks Use Sufferers (FUS), T&T Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA), Animal Welfare Network (AWN) and Animals Alive T&T have serious concerns about the effect and enforcement of the proposed legislation. They say that little or nothing new will be done to change the present fiasco.
Perhaps other issues such as the decibel level of the fireworks and the amount of explosive content should be taken into consideration if any impact on the present situation could be addressed. The loud sounds and force are certainly the real issues here.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas