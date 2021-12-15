Former High Court judge Herbert Volney’s beach video and follow-up media telephone interview is truly disappointing. Is he hoping to see hundreds of less-knowledgeable people before the courts on charges of breaking pandemic restrictions?
Was that video really made in Trinidad or Tobago? Because notwithstanding repeated requests from media personnel on that very question, he shrewdly evaded any straightforward answer.
He went on to say he has been in the law for the last 40 years, and there is no trouble in what he posted. Is he then telling thousands of ill-informed people it’s okay to do the same?
He said in his view, should someone contest its legality, the law will not stand up when it goes to the Privy Council. Isn’t there usually a lengthy probing process (in any matter) in our own courts before it meets the criteria to go the Privy Council for final decision?
And if it does, doesn’t this now profoundly add to the defendant’s cost for the entire process?
Mr Volney is either testing Trinbagonians’ wisdom and/or stupidity, or, given the recent declaration by some attorneys that they have reverted to driving taxis to survive, is he now attempting to draw clients for his associates in the legal fraternity.
There is one thing for which I must thank Mr Volney, though. As of now, I will have greater respect for our laws and try my utmost best not to get into any trouble with the law.
Why? I’ve always held a great degree of respect for magistrates and judges because of the theoretic higher knowledge and wisdom they possess to make decisions after hearing both sides.
However, after this former High Court judge’s beach declarations, it has chillingly dawned on me that even while magistrates and judges may possess vast reaches of knowledge of our laws, I now tend to think they are still human and they are no shrewder, or even rudimentary just like the average man on the street.
All things considered, what with our high crime rate and the level of indiscipline at secondary level in our schools, the prompting law-breaking declarations of this former High Court judge can only be described as highly irresponsible.
You just cannot encourage ignorant people into breaking the law just because you disapprove of a particular administration.