The performance of our national team at the Tokyo Olympic Games was an unmitigated disaster.
The contingent of 34 returned without a single medal. The Tokyo team of 1964 with 13 competitors came home with six medals and two non-medal finalists, indicative that quality counts more than quantity.
Something went awry and the last people to blame are the athletes. They did not select themselves and it was not a difficult task for anyone following athletics closely to know that stellar performances would be minimal.
Let’s take the members of the track team because those are the competitors who usually bring home the bacon. That Richard Thompson was on the team 13 years after his masterful second to Bolt at Beijing tells us something about the quality of our sprinters at this time. The 36-year-old now lacks his former fire and has made a wise decision to stop competing. With his experience he can be more than a useful asset to young sprinters.
Jereem Richards seems to be no longer the sprinter who mounted the podium at the World Championships with Ramon Guliyev of Turkey and Wade Van Niekerk, premier sprinters of the day. The latter, holder of the world record for the 400m, also runs the 100m and 200m below ten seconds and 20 seconds respectively. But Jereem, no slow poke himself, appears to be slowing down and finished eighth in the 200m final and was definitely not his peppy self on his leg in the 4x400m relay. His performances during the coming Diamond League season will tell us in which direction his career is heading. I welcome it rebounding upwards.
Several of our athletes who served us faithfully in the past were not in top form. Deon Lendore looked the best of the sprinters and was running some decent times in the 400m while javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott was performing creditably prior to the Games but neither Lendore nor Walcott reached a final. Lendore did not because the 400m field was as hot as pepper and he was possibly in the most competitive field in the sprints.
Walcott himself had some good throws in Europe as the games approached but could not duplicate them when it mattered. Why? Because humans are not automatons. Even cars work good one day and would not start on the next. Personal experience illustrates. One weekend I outdistanced a guy by about ten metres in a 400m; two weekends later he returned the compliment. After that I proceeded to climb in the world rankings and I never heard of him again.
My concern about Cedenio mounted as he was doing pedestrian times as the games approached. Only those in his camp could shed light on why he was not in the best shape.
Administration has a major role to play in the performance of athletes. If athletes respect the leader and feel in sync or comfortable with his policies, things are more likely to run fairly smoothly. When a leader like Sebastian Coe or Sergei Bubka gives a pep talk to athletes they listen because they know that these guys were in the belly of the whale. How effective is a pep talk when given by someone with threadbare affinity to sport! Even Sebastien Coe had problems. As they say, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.
During the presentation of the medals, I noted that the medal presenters were former distinguished world-class athletes who are now members of the IOC. I suspect that more than one of them have their eyes on succeeding the current IOC leader, Thomas Bach, a former fencing champion. Likewise, there may be individuals with sporting credentials who would welcome succeeding Brian Lewis, the head of the TTOC.
Basil Ince
Gold and silver
medallist at
the Pan American
Games in 1959