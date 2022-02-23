The Responsible Parents Group TT (RPGTT), a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Covid-19 Advocacy Network (TTCAN), asserts that the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with teachers, principals and public health nurses, has arranged to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children without informing parents and children of the risks and shortcomings associated with this novel agent:
1. Heart inflammation and injury in young males is now explicitly stated in the Pfizer patient information sheet:
“Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received the vaccine, more commonly in males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of vaccine...
“You should seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms after receiving the vaccine: chest pain, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart.”
This information must be presented to prospective recipients before they submit for vaccination.
2. This mRNA vaccine is commonly associated with reproductive disturbances in females, including amenorrhoea (loss of menses), dysmenorrhoea (painful menses) and menorrhagia (heavy and prolonged periods). The reason for this frequent complication is unclear, and the duration of menstrual disruption is unknown.
3. The vaccine has extremely limited efficacy against the Omicron variant, which is a milder form of Covid-19 that is clinically equivalent to the common cold in children. Children who contract Omicron will universally recover to develop robust natural immunity against the most recent, prevailing variants, without incurring the risks associated with the mRNA vaccine.
4. Vaccine efficacy wanes rapidly, and children will require multiple shots per year if the intent of inoculation is to maintain protection against spread.
5. The risk of cardiac injury increases substantially with each subsequent exposure to the vaccine.
6. The Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health has failed to set up an accessible Vaccine Adverse Event Surveillance System to address persons who suffer injuries.
7. The Ministry of Health (MoH) fails to provide adverse event liability or vaccine injury compensation, nor avail support to any person who suffers as a consequence of vaccination.
8. The MoH refuses to investigate, contact or acknowledge any vaccine injury victim in Trinidad and Tobago:
a. A 16-year-old male with confirmed myo-pericarditis, arrhythmia and hypertension, being treated with antiarrhythmics.
b. A wheelchair bound 19-year-old female with progressive tremors, weakness of lower limbs, and chest pains, being evaluated for a possible vaccine-related spinal injury.
c. A 26-year-old female with confirmed Transverse Myelitis and persistent left-sided hemiparesis (weakness) and a history of neck-down paralysis which occurred one day after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Failure to provide transparent risk counselling, injury liability, compensation or any bona fide facet of voluntary informed consent constitutes a breach in medical ethics and is an affront to the Patient Charter of Rights and Obligations.
RPGTT requests that Covid-19 vaccination in children be halted immediately until the MoH amends its consent process to include a declaration of cardiac and menstrual risk, a statement of liability and injury recourse, and establishes a functional Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
Responsible Parents Group TT (RPGTT)
a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Covid-19 Advocacy Network (TTCAN)