I comment on the “collapsed drain” complaint as published (March 15) in your helpful “Express Takes Action” story.
This is a ten-year-old problem at Hilltop Drive, Champs Fleurs, which now seems to be treated by the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) as if it just recently appeared.
Over ten letters have been sent to the corporation and Ministry of Local Government since 2011, without success.
More than the problem itself, it is the gross discourtesy exercised by the officials concerned. St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh appears to be a distant stranger from the truth when he says he has been “pursuing the matter relentlessly with the SJLRC”.
How? Is he that inefficient? He has not even replied to our two complaint letters (e.g., May 10, 2019). And to think I belong to his constituency.
In explanation, area councillor Darren Winchester said the corporation “addressed the issue at the bottom of the drain, but for the top area, a contract was never awarded”. When will it? His is a cart before the horse response. How can you repair the “end part” of this problem without repairing the source, the beginning part of it? He too never replied to our two complaint letters.
Meanwhile, apart from being a mosquito breeding ground, the end part, as well as the upper part, continues to be damaged by heavy flooding from this collapsed drain.
The other serious part of this negligence is that the corporation advertised three tenders, one for 36 road and drain projects (Express, June 25, 2018, Page 31), but did not include the Hilltop Drive, Champs Fleurs, collapsed drain.
In another advertisement for tenders for 35 drain and irrigation projects (Express, June 23, 2018, Page 29), again, this collapsed drain was not included.
In another tender advertisement for Bourg Mulatresse ravine (Guardian, May 30, 2020, Page 40), this collapsed drain was not included.
When you examine the sites to be repaired, you cannot help but suspect discrimination. So we can’t understand the excuses by