Disease...or disorder of choice?

Is it not interesting that June 26 is recognised globally as World Drugs Day? On this occasion, let us reflect on some critical consequences of drug use, its presence and what it is.
Violent crime and physical and psychological abuse are the illicit drug trade symptoms. The essence of drug retail and wholesale distribution is nothing short of deception—the root of all crimes. Many drug addicts resort to theft to support their drug appetite at the lower end of the spectrum.
Clearly, at all levels, the drug trade, use and abuse are associated with violence, physical and sexual abuse and income-generating crimes highlighted by our nation’s youths. It facilitates the formation of gangs, turf wars, prostitution and the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.
Many youths who abuse mind-altering substances engage in behaviours that place them at risk of contracting or spreading sexually transmitted diseases. Juveniles and adults under the influence of mood-altering substances function on impulse. The resulting behaviour demonstrates poor judgment while experiencing the overflow of dopamine.
Psychology teaches that dopamine is a neurotransmitter that encourages us to seek out basic pleasures; for the most part, the feel-good feelings we experience are hand in glove with the release of dopamine in our brain. Necessary and pleasurable activities will release dopamine; however, so will drug use, and it is evident that drug use speeds up the release to a much higher degree.
Fulfilling the need for the drug of choice is not always realistic or even possible, and this facilitates behaviours that would be dehumanising, disruptive and socially unacceptable. Is it not visible to you the actions persons addicted to drugs will take to meet the abnormal level of dopamine?
Mainstream rehabilitation practitioners have defined drug dependency as a chronic brain disease with symptoms that facilitates cycles of relapse and remission. It is also the belief that addiction is a disease that people do not have control over, therefore needing medical treatment. The following is a common perspective held and shared by many—“once an addict, always an addict”.
What are your views on this common concept? This perspective facilitates a significant challenge for anyone addicted to any mind-altering substance.
You can help change this narrative by diligently considering the following question’s answer: is drug dependency a chronic brain disease, or a disorder of choice?
Your answer will facilitate your action toward those challenged by mood-altering substances, for better or worse.
Anderson Figaro
The Voice of One—Overcomers Club
Chaguanas