Until I read a letter in Friday’s Express, “Keep disgraced politicians out of the limelight” I wasn’t aware that Basdeo Panday was a “disgraced” politician.
Singling out and ascribing the vilifying term “disgraced” to a former prime minister in our polluted socio-political milieu seems somewhat audacious.
After all, there are many allegations of blatant misappropriation of the country’s wealth — to the tune of billions of dollars by myriad politicians from different political parties-that were simply swept under the carpet and no one was investigated, let alone held accountable.
Suffice it to say, the letter writer inadvertently nullified his own argument by his “disclosure” — “He {Panday} was eventually released...the appeal court quashed the judgment.” One can therefore conclude that Panday is a law-abiding citizen according to the Constitution.
Whether or not another company could have provided the desalination plant for less and retain the same level of efficiency is simply speculative.
Perhaps it’s simply opposition politics at play. I can name numerous projects that cost taxpayers up to four times the initial/bid cost, with some requiring corrective works soon after the handing-over.
And with respect to Panday’s non-disclosure of assets, I wonder if the writer can recall other violators who got away with a simple slap on the wrist?
My reason for responding to this letter is personal. Desalcott, which was commissioned some two decades ago is seen by people in the south and central region as a saviour.
Had it not been for the additional daily 40 million gallons of water produced by the plant, my relatives in the south would be “water hunting” in rivers and streams to get by.
Not to mention the benefits to companies in the Industrial Park and South and Central.
If in fact there was corruption in the construction of the plant, then it was the first time in our “corrupt” history that ordinary citizens benefitted from corruption.
All in all, the media is within its rights to seek out Panday for an opinion. I too am offended when the media elicits the opinion of a number of public officials including the judge who set a white boy free in a murder charge.
But we are a democracy and have to be open-minded enough to appreciate that the media cannot please each and every one of us all of the time. If it does, we all would turn around and accuse the media of bias.
S Mahabir
Port of Spain