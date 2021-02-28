Until I read a letter in Friday’s Express, “Keep disgraced politicians out of the limelight” I wasn’t aware that Basdeo Panday was a “disgraced” politician.

Singling out and ascribing the vilifying term “disgraced” to a former prime minister in our polluted socio-political milieu seems somewhat audacious.

After all, there are many allegations of blatant misappropriation of the country’s wealth — to the tune of billions of dollars by myriad politicians from different political parties-that were simply swept under the carpet and no one was investigated, let alone held accountable.

Suffice it to say, the letter writer inadvertently nullified his own argument by his “disclosure” — “He {Panday} was eventually released...the appeal court quashed the judgment.” One can therefore conclude that Panday is a law-abiding citizen according to the Constitution.

Whether or not another company could have provided the desalination plant for less and retain the same level of efficiency is simply speculative.

Perhaps it’s simply opposition politics at play. I can name numerous projects that cost taxpayers up to four times the initial/bid cost, with some requiring corrective works soon after the handing-over.

And with respect to Panday’s non-disclosure of assets, I wonder if the writer can recall other violators who got away with a simple slap on the wrist?

My reason for responding to this letter is personal. Desalcott, which was commissioned some two decades ago is seen by people in the south and central region as a saviour.

Had it not been for the additional daily 40 million gallons of water produced by the plant, my relatives in the south would be “water hunting” in rivers and streams to get by.

Not to mention the benefits to companies in the Industrial Park and South and Central.

If in fact there was corruption in the construction of the plant, then it was the first time in our “corrupt” history that ordinary citizens benefitted from corruption.

All in all, the media is within its rights to seek out Panday for an opinion. I too am offended when the media elicits the opinion of a number of public officials including the judge who set a white boy free in a murder charge.

But we are a democracy and have to be open-minded enough to appreciate that the media cannot please each and every one of us all of the time. If it does, we all would turn around and accuse the media of bias.

S Mahabir

Port of Spain

Seek consensus on WASA

Seek consensus on WASA

BECAUSE water is not oil, the Government must approach the challenge of transforming the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) from the perspective of consensus-building and not confrontation. We signal this caution in response to the scapegoating that has flared up as the Government prepares to lay the Cabinet Sub-committee’s report on WASA in Parliament on Friday.

A good start—but it’s not enough

AT last week’s Group of Seven meeting, United States President Joe Biden pledged US$4 billion over two years to the COVAX Facility, the global effort to distribute Covid-19 vaccines equitably across the globe. It’s a good start—but it’s not enough.

UNC badly in need of new strategies

I am one of the die hard ancients who believes that there are only two strong viable political parties in T&T. The Afro based Peoples National Movement (PNM) and the Indo based United National Congress (UNC). Both parties shared similar hardship under the old colonial masters.

Historical change in THA

The first Tobago House of Assembly election was held on November 24, 1980 with 24,141 registered voters on the electoral list. A total of 15,990 persons cast their votes for the party of their choice.

The election signalled a historical change in the governance of Tobago from a County Council to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) with 12 electoral districts.

Reducing tension in cultural groups

I’ve often touted the need of multicultural societies to focus on reducing escalatory tensions inter and intra-national cultures by focusing on ethno-relativism over ethno-centrism.

Road to reparations is long and arduous

I see further disservice to the Caricom-led international movement for Reparations for Native Genocide and Slavery coming from the most recent statement by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, current Chairman of Caricom.