Disgusted by Camille

Camille Robinson-Regis has once again degenerated into foul racism.

It was disgusting to hear her say “Tewarie is my friend, despite his name”. This is appalling and vulgar, sick and diseased coming from a woman who lives in a multi-ethnic nation and swore to uphold a Constitution that guarantees equality. Maybe the operative word for her is “swore”, since the aforementioned statement is a swearing slur. It is an ethnic cheap shot, besmirching and disparaging to all persons with East Indian surnames.

No!!.. This is not acceptable by even the lowest standards. This statement is pregnant with inert racism. It is not funny at all. Not for the first time, Robinson-Regis has demonstrated a penchant for ethnic discord, racial divisiveness and most unbecoming public utterances.

Only recently, she (Robinson-Regis) made a grand stink about the Indianness of the name Suchilla. She felt is was the old time (Eric Williams days) of making Indians feel ashamed of their names. Now she is back (stuck record) with her trademark nastiness and verbal filth.

She, Camille, couldn’t handle the retort of bearing her slave name, but instead of learning a valuable lesson about racist bogeys, she continues on, unable to help herself. Paralysed by mental slavery, she sees enemies in everything brown-skinned. Can she pronounce Aye Ogere? Can persons with similar names expect fair treatment from her?... This is race-baiting, dog-whistling par excellence.

So who else in Trinidad and Tobago keeps friends with persons, despite their names being Lall, Rampersad or Maharaj, Ali or Razack? Does she have any dougla friends like Shastri Roberts or maybe Rhoda Bharath?

So what we make of this? It is a denigrating jibe and I hope the Mr Tewarie will be able to laugh off the public embarrassment, seeing the kind of malice, which lies hidden in the hearts his “friends”. Indeed, this kind of bilious humour must also be applied to the Daniel Dookies, the Seukarans, Sagramsinghs and, of course, the Kangaloos, not to mention, the Avinashes and the .. ...sorry, I actually ran out Indian names in the People’s National Movement, few and far between they be..WOW!..How do they feel about this?

Does it stop at Indian names? Is she also friends with the Chin Lees and Imberts and the Montanos?

We wait to see if the Prime Minister will brush this off and he does so at his political peril.

May Stalin’s Fire “bun dem” for this travesty of a minister.

Linda Shanti Capildeo

St James

Munroe Road flyover traffic lights need to be reviewed

We kindly request a review of the traffic lights at the intersection of the Uriah Butler Highway/Munroe Road, Cunupia, in particular on afternoons between 4-6 p.m.

Our observation is that the time allotted to east- and westbound traffic over the flyover by the east traffic light is longer than is required to clear the traffic from Munroe Road. Instead the traffic from the southbound Uriah Butler Highway and Sun Plaza gas station area requires a longer green light to ease the traffic. This back-up of traffic onto the Uriah Butler Highway is also a safety concern.

Kangaloo set for victory

Based on conversations I have had about the upcoming vote by the Electoral College for the Presidency, Christine Kangaloo will win the Presidency.

It will take a miracle, a strong defection from PNMite MPs and senators, for the UNC candidate Israel Khan, SC, to pull off an upset. This is not to say Kangaloo is a better candidate or is preferred over Khan by the public. In fact, Khan appears to have better favourability ratings than Kangaloo with a majority I spoke with saying he would make an excellent, non-biased President.

Drunk words are sober thoughts

While slurping my red Solo and watching the 7 p.m. newscast on TV6 on Monday, I didn’t choke when Camille Robinson-Regis said during an address that a gentleman called “Tewarie” is her friend even though his last name is “Tewarie”. I’d love to hear the flag-bearer for the PNM, Lynette Joseph, play spin-doctor and try to sanitise her statement.

Not so, Dr Toussaint

On Page 17 of the Daily Express of January 17, three days before the election of the President of our country, Michelle Loubon wrote an article in which many citizens commented on the nominees for the position, namely Christine Kangaloo and my good self, Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC.

In Ms Loubon’s article, one Dr Michael Toussaint, a history lecturer at The UWI, St Augustine, sent her an e-mail in which he stated inter alia: