Disgusted by Camille

Camille Robinson-Regis has once again degenerated into foul racism.
It was disgusting to hear her say “Tewarie is my friend, despite his name”. This is appalling and vulgar, sick and diseased coming from a woman who lives in a multi-ethnic nation and swore to uphold a Constitution that guarantees equality. Maybe the operative word for her is “swore”, since the aforementioned statement is a swearing slur. It is an ethnic cheap shot, besmirching and disparaging to all persons with East Indian surnames.
No!!.. This is not acceptable by even the lowest standards. This statement is pregnant with inert racism. It is not funny at all. Not for the first time, Robinson-Regis has demonstrated a penchant for ethnic discord, racial divisiveness and most unbecoming public utterances.
Only recently, she (Robinson-Regis) made a grand stink about the Indianness of the name Suchilla. She felt is was the old time (Eric Williams days) of making Indians feel ashamed of their names. Now she is back (stuck record) with her trademark nastiness and verbal filth.
She, Camille, couldn’t handle the retort of bearing her slave name, but instead of learning a valuable lesson about racist bogeys, she continues on, unable to help herself. Paralysed by mental slavery, she sees enemies in everything brown-skinned. Can she pronounce Aye Ogere? Can persons with similar names expect fair treatment from her?... This is race-baiting, dog-whistling par excellence.
So who else in Trinidad and Tobago keeps friends with persons, despite their names being Lall, Rampersad or Maharaj, Ali or Razack? Does she have any dougla friends like Shastri Roberts or maybe Rhoda Bharath?
So what we make of this? It is a denigrating jibe and I hope the Mr Tewarie will be able to laugh off the public embarrassment, seeing the kind of malice, which lies hidden in the hearts his “friends”. Indeed, this kind of bilious humour must also be applied to the Daniel Dookies, the Seukarans, Sagramsinghs and, of course, the Kangaloos, not to mention, the Avinashes and the .. ...sorry, I actually ran out Indian names in the People’s National Movement, few and far between they be..WOW!..How do they feel about this?
Does it stop at Indian names? Is she also friends with the Chin Lees and Imberts and the Montanos?
We wait to see if the Prime Minister will brush this off and he does so at his political peril.
May Stalin’s Fire “bun dem” for this travesty of a minister.
Linda Shanti Capildeo
St James