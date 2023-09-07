Disrespectful TTT

While Denyse Plummer’s second son, Robert Boocock, was in the midst of giving his solemn eulogy to his mother (her first son, Jesse, had already delivered his), TTT suddenly cut away totally from the funeral to show some loud commercial, which led into the drawing for the Play Whe game at 10.30 a.m.
What massive disrespect, not only to viewers but especially to her family.
There was no sense of propriety in that action, which showed the true thinking of TTT’s management.
It would have been so much easier if the numbers were quietly scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen. But that is only seen in so-called developed-world television stations.
The most unfortunate part was that viewers were robbed of a most eloquent and personal description of how Denyse held out to see her second grandchild. I hope an apology is proffered by TTT’s management.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope