Disrespectful TTT

While Denyse Plummer’s second son, Robert Boocock, was in the midst of giving his solemn eulogy to his mother (her first son, Jesse, had already delivered his), TTT suddenly cut away totally from the funeral to show some loud commercial, which led into the drawing for the Play Whe game at 10.30 a.m.

What massive disrespect, not only to viewers but especially to her family.

There was no sense of propriety in that action, which showed the true thinking of TTT’s management.

It would have been so much easier if the numbers were quietly scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen. But that is only seen in so-called devel­oped-world television stations.

The most unfortunate part was that viewers were robbed of a most eloquent and personal description of how Denyse held out to see her second grandchild. I hope an apology is proffered by TTT’s management.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

Tobagonians have every right to be angry over the Port Authority’s handling of the disruption of the island’s cargo transport service over the two weeks that the MV Cabo Star has been out of service.

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd splashes millions of dollars around, so one may get the impression that it is a privately run company, accountable only to the shareholders, instead of one wholly owned and responsible to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Well, local elections are done, so let’s get back to murder and mayhem under the mismanagement of this Government.

As usual, under this Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police (CoP), this month, the murder toll in the twin-­island state of Trinidad and Tobago is on track to overtake last year’s all-time-high number. As murder rates rise, more people are being killed than at any point in history. This twin island soaked in blood, with a population of about 1.4 million, now has the terrible spot of the sixth-highest crime rate in the world.

Growing up as a young, vibrant, intellectually driven and goal-oriented student, I always heard the phrase “education is the key to success”.

Now while I may agree with this statement, sadly, the education system and the job market in Trinidad and Tobago do not effectively cater for the overall development of today’s youth.

Jamaica may be affected more than others by the exo­dus of teachers from classrooms for better-paying jobs elsewhere, including abroad. The problem, however, isn’t uniquely Jamaican.

It’s across the Caribbean and poses serious threats to the region’s development. Which is why the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the regional economic integration organisation, must seek creative solutions, inclu­ding the sharing of teachers via digital classrooms.