The late, great Martin Luther King Jr said, “I question and soul-search constantly into myself to be as certain as I can that I am fulfilling the true meaning of my work, that I am maintaining my sense of purpose, that I am holding fast to my ideals, that I am guiding my people in the right direction.”
It seems very hypocritical that the leader of the Opposition United National Congress could call for a boycott of the local government meeting that was signalled by the Government.
Despite the Government seemingly ignoring the cries of the Opposition councillors and representatives for much-needed amenities and resources for Opposition-controlled areas, it boggles the mind why the official Opposition does not simply call for its councillors to abandon their seats. After all, they seem to be ignored by the ruling Government.
Why is the Opposition continuing to seek representation of people in these areas that constantly cry for resources if, as is seemingly claimed by the Opposition Leader, the Prime Minister and his Government are taking Opposition councillors for fools?
It is, therefore, quite hypocritical for the Opposition Leader to decry local government representation, and yet call for people to offer themselves for local government!
Will new people somehow force the ruling Government to provide much-needed resources in these areas? Will non-attendance at meetings called by the Government regarding local government reform prevent the Government from going ahead with its plans?
Who is expected to represent people in Opposition-controlled areas if the Opposition Leader calls for a boycott to attend meetings? What do the residents of these areas say?
It seems that Opposition members of Parliament and senators are quite content to allow the Opposition Leader to lead, even if it’s down a cliff seemingly like lemmings, rather than stand up for the people.
Would it not be more useful to attend local government meetings called by the Government and raise issues, even though repeatedly, about the shoddy treatment Opposition areas get and have these issues highlighted in the media, rather than absent themselves and give the Government more reasons to do what it wants?
It is most worthy that a lone Opposition councillor placed representation of the people above the ill-advised call to boycott the local government meeting. It takes courage and, though he may not be selected for continued representation of his area by the Opposition Leader, it is incumbent upon his supporters in his area to demand his selection.
Is it good leadership to play dead and allow the Government to do what it wants, rather than utilise every available opportunity to highlight concerns? Is this true representation of the people?
Of what value is representation of the people if they are not representing the people who elected them? Will such attitudes endear voters to continue to support a party or leader who seemingly could not care one iota for their welfare, except to talk about what they are not getting from the Government, and how the country is not being managed efficiently?
The leadership of the Opposition, members of Parliament, councillors and Opposition senators need to soul search and reassess what is more important—whether it is representation of constituents and party, or holding on to power.
It seems that doing nothing and waiting for the ruling party to collapse so that they would gain the seat of power by default is the misguided formula or strategy the Opposition has embarked upon, totally oblivious to its supporters.
Supporters of the official Opposition need to demand from their councillors, members of Parliament and the leadership why the party believes it is more important to boycott meetings where its voice remains silent, rather than make an input, whether accepted or not.
The governance of the country demands that voices be vocal rather than remain silent.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima