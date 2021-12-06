The following appeared on Sunday as the final paragraph in the column of your distinguished columnist Mr Martin Daly.
“While we have been waiting to see who gets the post-Tobago-election headache, another impropriety rattling the guardrails of the Constitution was committed.
“I refer to the disclosure of Senator Vieira that he had received WhatsApp messages of support from two Court of Appeal judges regarding his motion in the Senate to censure the Opposition.
“Is this what members of the Judiciary do? I expect guidance from the Law Association on this revelation.”
I have noted with a distressing level of interest that the media have been extremely silent in this matter raised by Mr Daly even as an addendum.
The implication of Senator Vieira revelations that he received messages of support from two Court of Appeal judges is serious for the perception of the fair administration of justice.
The fact that this debate involved accusations against the UNC raises the question as to whether there are judges who have personal feelings against the UNC and further whether the UNC can expect justice in matters it brings before the courts since the two judges are not identified.
We have not seen any disclaimer from the Chief Justice nor has there been an enquiry into whose phones were used to send the messages to the senator.
Judges are free to make their comments on any matter but are they willing to take responsibility for their views?
There have been outspoken judges and there continues to be judges who are unafraid to publicly express their views, even in matters that are political in nature or have political underpinnings.
Senator Vieira cannot be let off the hook on this one nor can the Judiciary sweep this under the carpet hoping, like happens so often in this country, that after nine days the matter is forgotten.
The attack by the senator was not only on the UNC parliamentarians but on every member and supporter of the UNC who can now rightly feel that justice is capable of being compromised.
This is a matter that should not be left unattended since it threatens stability as a result of the cloud thrown by the senator upon what must always be an independent institution under the separation of powers principle.