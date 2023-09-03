Diving commission delay causing more angst

The commissioner in charge of the enquiry into the deaths of the four LMCS divers at Paria’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre recently announced a third—or is it fourth?—delay in the completion and submission of the commission’s report to the President.

This further delay is causing the affected families increased angst because they just want to be compensated.

Interestingly, the families and lone survivor have only been pointing fingers at the State and at Paria, when it seems from the evidence provided at the CoE that the incident resulted from the actions of the divers themselves—they pulled the plug that caused the change in pressure (Delta P) which sucked them into the 30-inch pipe. There was no one else in the chamber.

The question that occupied most of the commission’s attention was if enough was done to attempt to rescue the divers. The report will say.

What I find a little concerning is how little attention had been paid to LMCS, the company that was contracted to do the job. It was LMCS’ employees, LMCS’ equipment and LMCS’ divers doing the job.

Nothing can be done to bring back the men who so tragically loss their lives, but what has LMCS done for the families of their former employees?

Stephen George

Port of Spain

