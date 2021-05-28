While many commentators are essentially saying the same thing, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah’s published letter on the extremely disappointing recent public statements issued by both political leaders of the People’s National Movement and United National Congress was a masterful dissertation on the hollow blame game being played out, while the nation suffers through the worst effects of the pandemic.
As Mr Abdulah rightly points out, at a time when our country desperately needs all hands on deck to fight this deadly virus, the pronouncements of both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are tailored towards exacerbating divisions in all sectors of society.
In this critical situation, what confounds me most is how these so-called leaders can consistently behave in such a divisive manner and still maintain significant levels of popularity, while those politicians who seek to unite us, like David Abdulah and Steve Alvarez, continue to toil in relative obscurity.
Gregory Wight
Maraval