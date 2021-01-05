Do as you say, but not as you do?

With all due respect to the United States Ambassador, Joseph Mondello, I am extremely confused at his being “perplexed” at the neutral stand taken by some Caricom states on the Venezuelan issue.

But then, perhaps, I have more direct information than he does because of connections to my family who lives in Caracas.

He talks about gross human rights abuses by Nicolas Maduro, but is silent on the alleged role played by US officials in the death of a top military adviser in Iran.

Moreover, his country promotes free and fair elections around the globe, but insists we recognise the election of Juan Guaido by one man, his president, to be leader of Venezuela.

That same president is now claiming massive fraud occurred in his country’s recent elections, which has not been proven to be true.

The ambassador also mentioned the non-issue of T&T allowing Venezuela’s vice president to enter the country when our borders were closed. I suppose he had expected to be refused re-entry, if he was required to go to the US for briefing at that time.

When I watch the distressing sight of millions of Venezuelans being forced to leave their homes and emigrate to countries far and wide because of shortages in their homeland brought on by US sanctions, I am very distressed.

My father always told me the Almighty dollar was the USA’s God. Also, that they expect us to “do as they say, but not as they do”. Events in the last four years seem to have confirmed this.

It is now up to president-elect Biden to alter my perplexing views, and to let good sense prevail. After all, he did attempt with President Obama to extend a welcoming hand to Cuba. I am confident the same will happen once the presidency changes.

Maria Rodriguez

Glencoe

