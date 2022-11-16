Do better, bmobile!

I utilised the services of the 6411 operator to obtain the phone numbers for some institutions on Monday.
I asked for the phone number for a specific location, and the operator advised me that there was only a general listing number for that institution. I noted the number, thanked him and then asked for a number for another institution.
That also had just a general listing, which I noted. I then asked for what would have been my third and last number, and was understandably shocked when he informed me that he is only allowed to give an individual two numbers.
What is the basis for such an absurd policy, I wondered. When I asked the operator why I could not get the information for a third number, he merely parroted, “We are only allowed to give out two numbers at a time.” What utter rubbish! So, I had to hang up and call again.
Is this bmobile’s way of getting extra money to fill their coffers? Come on, bmobile. Do better!