I accompanied my fiancé to the Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday evening to cheer on the Trinbago Knight Riders, and was disgusted by the showing of Trinbagonians—not towards the team, but the fans.
During the second innings at the halfway mark, I was in awe of the number of fans leaving the Oval. Imagine my people spend their hard-earned money to attend a T20 game on a Tuesday night, drink out all the people booze, and jump and wine to Burna Boy and Yung Bredda, only to get up and leave as soon as Kieron Pollard comes on to bowl.
Further, as the stands cleared up, talk about garbage! I made sure and picked up the garbage in the row I sat in.
To make matters worse, barely any garbage bins or bags were in sight! It’s not about leaving it to people who are paid to sanitise—it’s our home ground, it’s our team, it’s our country.
Do better than that, fellow Trinbagonians! Fans attending games, clean up your lane when you leave. To the CPL and Queen’s Park Oval administration, put more garbage bins and bags in the facility.
As for the TKR, get your act together, or else, we’d have to draft in the Siparia rhythm section crew to play the next match.
Support the TKR to the very end, win, lose or draw!