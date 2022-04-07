Do better to ensure our children’s safety

Another child is no longer with us, even as I am still processing the drowning of one in a pool not so long ago.

Over the years, we have lost quite a few children due to several incidents—for example, a gate falling on them; being mauled by a dog; a vehicle rolling backwards; and drowning.

My writing is not to con­demn anyone but to alert adults to the need for proper supervision of children at all times.

Many of the tragedies that involved children could have been avoided if responsible 24/7 supervision had been taking place.

As parents, myself inclu­ded, we must not try, but do better with these young ones.

I also have a child’s pool in my yard for the young ones, but there are rules—for example, no child must be in that pool alone; there must be an adult present always; if not, stay out of the pool until a person is available. The same practice happens in the yard where the supervision of small children is concerned.

And this is also constantly repeated when reversing my vehicle: please stay in the gallery where I can see you before the engine is turned on, etc.

I listen carefully to those tragedies that have taken place in Trinidad and noted them, seriously doing all that is possible to ensure they do not occur under my watch.

I have seen at the beach children at times unsupervised in the water while parents are having a good time onshore. That is a big risk; we must do better than this.

Again, I say, I am not here to pull anyone down, but these tragedies and so-called freak accidents involving children must be avoided.

Please, adults, do what is necessary to ensure the safety of our future generation at all times. Let us do it together.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

