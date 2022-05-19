Do better, TTPS

Please allow me the opportunity to publicly express my disappointment in the Commissioner of Police, as well as the head of the Traffic Branch, located at Don Miguel Extension, San Juan.
On Saturday, May 14, this arm of the TTPS hosted a family day on its compound. Promptly at noon, the blaring and outrageous music started rocking the entire neighbourhood; mind you, this went on until 7.45 p.m.
Many of the homeowners complained that their doors and windows were vibrating because of the level of the music. Calls to their office requesting that the music be turned down were obviously futile. There was absolutely no consideration for the elderly, sick and children (special needs included) of the said area.
How can such an event be held in an area where there are residences in and around? Wouldn’t it have been better suited in an open ground with little or no houses nearby?
I would like to ask the person or persons who authorised this event to be more considerate and mindful in order to avoid a recurrence.
Come on, TTPS, your role is “To protect and serve”, not “To inconvenience law-abiding citizens in the comfort of their homes”!
Sumintra Samaroo