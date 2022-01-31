WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), WASA folks, I beg you, I appeal to you, please, please do better.
WASA, you are one of the most badly managed State enterprises this country has ever seen.
When would things ever change, WASA? When would WASA ever be efficient or effective?
Why are WASA folks not fixing the hundreds of leaks all over the country?
Why are WASA folks fixing leaks after folks from the Ministry of Works and Transport paved a road?
You constantly remind me of dysfunction, WASA.
What is being done about the rainwater that falls and why are there sufficient catchment facilities to get that water? Sigh! Do better please, people should not be paying a WASA bill for the water that they do not get.
Do better WASA, do better now!
Ah fed up.