The Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) Ltd has released its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020, and the results do not seem to reflect the promise that its recent corrective action (taken to fix the operating burdens of the company) would have restored its going concern status.
The concept of a going concern rests in the ability of a company to provide its services, realise its revenues and use those revenues in a discretionary manner that allows it to pay its liabilities, maintain its productive plant and provide its shareholders with a commensurate return.
The current auditors’ statement questions the ability of the company to continue as a going concern, and the financial statements already reveal an excess of current liabilities over current assets, implying negative working capital—the company is at risk of not being able to pay its monthly bills.
The substance of a company’s governance is reflected in the way the company’s largesse is distributed and put to use, and the fact that its several targets can be met and are being met.
So, let us begin an evaluation of this company’s governance, using modern data analytics to gain “assurance” of its revenue earnings. Two billion dollars almost consistently for the last number of years; is this two billion dollars being earned, and how much of it is actually collected? If it is not all collected, then cash needed to operate the company could remain tied up in receivables. Does the plant activity and its related operating costs as expired reflect a cost/volume support for the generation of this two-billion-dollar revenue earned each year?
A fair amount of the company’s productive capacity is self-consumed by the company, not to mention the corruption of fraudulent, un-billed connections that persists at all levels from individual, private, corporate and State-owned enterprises. Next, the cash spent on investing in the company plant expansion and new technologies. Lots of plant investments take time to be commissioned into the company’s operations, and remain in work in progress, sometimes scrapped and never commissioned, stranded investments never quite making the cut.
Government is a huge debtor to the company. Lots of its debt is constantly being written off against the company’s capital. The company cited increased equity as a feature of its current performance. This is an easy feat to pull off by revaluation of plant. The category of comprehensive income is a two-way door that needs to be closely guarded under modern accounting convention, as it can present opportunities for misrepresentation.
In other words, these days, one must rely on more than a mere set of financial accounts to substantiate the recovery of a fallen commercial entity. The auditors’ report seems to herald this impracticality as well. More needs to be done to save TSTT.
I am aware a new business model is emerging for the company as it transitions into being a backbone for the country’s digital transformation, but whether it can be developed and sustained to succeed is also a question.
John Thompson
St James